Menard leads final Indy Cup practice; Hamlin in fiery wreck
Just as the final 50-minute practice session came to a close at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Saturday afternoon, Menard posted an average lap speed of 185.079 mph to jump to the top of the speed chart.
Moments later, Hamlin’s No. 11 Toyota hit the wall in Turn 4 on his cool-down lap and flames immediately began pouring out the back of his car.
Absolute scenes from @IMS.@DennyHamlin's car catches fire at the end of final practice, and the rest of the @NASCAR drivers stop to make sure he's OK and gets out. pic.twitter.com/ToHCBU6RoJ
— NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) September 7, 2019
It soon came to a rest on the frontstretch, engulfed in fire and smoke and Hamlin quickly exited the car. He was not hurt.
“It was big for sure. It was the last corner and I think the red flag had been out for a minute or so." said Hamlin. "We had just got into turn one when the red went out and we were going to finish our lap. It just blew a right-front. We hadn’t seen any wear issues so we might have run something over or whatever. Definitely got my attention.”
Hamlin’s team will have to go to a backup car, which means he will have to start Sunday’s Brickyard 400 from the rear of the field.
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. ended up second-fastest (184.151 mph) and Erik Jones – who won last weekend’s race at Darlington, S.C. – was third (183.550 mph). Chris Buescher and Matt DiBenedetto completed the top-five.
Rounding out the top-10 speeds were Daniel Hemric, Kyle Busch, Ryan Preece, Kurt Busch and Joey Logano.
Kurt Busch ended up with the fastest average lap speed among those drivers who completed at least 10 consecutive laps (181.327 mph). Brad Keselowski and William Byron were second and third, respectively, in that category.
1
21
Ford
16
48.628
185.079
2
17
Ford
15
48.873
0.245
0.245
184.151
3
20
Toyota
22
49.033
0.405
0.160
183.550
4
37
Chevrolet
14
49.077
0.449
0.044
183.385
5
95
Toyota
18
49.167
0.539
0.090
183.050
6
8
Chevrolet
21
49.277
0.649
0.110
182.641
7
18
Toyota
29
49.294
0.666
0.017
182.578
8
47
Chevrolet
15
49.309
0.681
0.015
182.522
9
1
Chevrolet
30
49.346
0.718
0.037
182.386
10
22
Ford
34
49.354
0.726
0.008
182.356
11
38
Ford
17
49.365
0.737
0.011
182.315
12
24
Chevrolet
33
49.366
0.738
0.001
182.312
13
2
Ford
30
49.449
0.821
0.083
182.006
14
96
Toyota
17
49.468
0.840
0.019
181.936
15
11
Toyota
23
49.570
0.942
0.102
181.561
16
43
Chevrolet
30
49.590
0.962
0.020
181.488
17
48
Chevrolet
35
49.595
0.967
0.005
181.470
18
12
Ford
22
49.609
0.981
0.014
181.419
19
42
Chevrolet
25
49.611
0.983
0.002
181.411
20
88
Chevrolet
28
49.641
1.013
0.030
181.302
21
4
Ford
25
49.646
1.018
0.005
181.283
22
6
Ford
15
49.660
1.032
0.014
181.232
23
14
Ford
22
49.667
1.039
0.007
181.207
24
19
Toyota
19
49.684
1.056
0.017
181.145
25
10
Ford
32
49.715
1.087
0.031
181.032
26
9
Chevrolet
31
49.750
1.122
0.035
180.905
27
41
Ford
32
49.783
1.155
0.033
180.785
28
3
Chevrolet
19
49.940
1.312
0.157
180.216
29
13
Chevrolet
21
50.081
1.453
0.141
179.709
30
34
Ford
25
50.188
1.560
0.107
179.326
31
32
Ford
9
50.20
1.572
0.012
179.283
32
36
Ford
13
50.313
1.685
0.113
178.880
33
51
Ford
6
50.732
2.104
0.419
177.403
34
15
Chevrolet
14
51.364
2.736
0.632
175.220
35
54
Chevrolet
2
51.746
3.118
0.382
173.926
36
52
Ford
5
51.826
3.198
0.080
173.658
37
27
Chevrolet
13
52.118
3.490
0.292
172.685
38
53
Ford
5
52.207
3.579
0.089
172.391