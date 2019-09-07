Menard leads final Indy Cup practice; Hamlin in fiery wreck

Jim Utter
Motorsport

Just as the final 50-minute practice session came to a close at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Saturday afternoon, Menard posted an average lap speed of 185.079 mph to jump to the top of the speed chart.

Moments later, Hamlin’s No. 11 Toyota hit the wall in Turn 4 on his cool-down lap and flames immediately began pouring out the back of his car. 

It soon came to a rest on the frontstretch, engulfed in fire and smoke and Hamlin quickly exited the car. He was not hurt.

“It was big for sure. It was the last corner and I think the red flag had been out for a minute or so." said Hamlin. "We had just got into turn one when the red went out and we were going to finish our lap. It just blew a right-front. We hadn’t seen any wear issues so we might have run something over or whatever. Definitely got my attention.”

Hamlin’s team will have to go to a backup car, which means he will have to start Sunday’s Brickyard 400 from the rear of the field.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. ended up second-fastest (184.151 mph) and Erik Jones – who won last weekend’s race at Darlington, S.C. – was third (183.550 mph). Chris Buescher and Matt DiBenedetto completed the top-five.

Rounding out the top-10 speeds were Daniel Hemric, Kyle Busch, Ryan Preece, Kurt Busch and Joey Logano.

Kurt Busch ended up with the fastest average lap speed among those drivers who completed at least 10 consecutive laps (181.327 mph). Brad Keselowski and William Byron were second and third, respectively, in that category.

1

21

United States
United States

 Paul Menard 

 

Ford

16

48.628

 

 

185.079

2

17

United States
United States

 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 

 

Ford

15

48.873

0.245

0.245

184.151

3

20

United States
United States

 Erik Jones 

 

Toyota

22

49.033

0.405

0.160

183.550

4

37

United States
United States

 Chris Buescher 

 

Chevrolet

14

49.077

0.449

0.044

183.385

5

95

United States
United States

 Matt DiBenedetto 

 

Toyota

18

49.167

0.539

0.090

183.050

6

8

United States
United States

 Daniel Hemric 

 

Chevrolet

21

49.277

0.649

0.110

182.641

7

18

United States
United States

 Kyle Busch 

 

Toyota

29

49.294

0.666

0.017

182.578

8

47

United States
United States

 Ryan Preece 

 

Chevrolet

15

49.309

0.681

0.015

182.522

9

1

United States
United States

 Kurt Busch 

 

Chevrolet

30

49.346

0.718

0.037

182.386

10

22

United States
United States

 Joey Logano 

 

Ford

34

49.354

0.726

0.008

182.356

11

38

United States
United States

 David Ragan 

 

Ford

17

49.365

0.737

0.011

182.315

12

24

United States
United States

 William Byron 

 

Chevrolet

33

49.366

0.738

0.001

182.312

13

2

United States
United States

 Brad Keselowski 

 

Ford

30

49.449

0.821

0.083

182.006

14

96

United States
United States

 Parker Kligerman 

 

Toyota

17

49.468

0.840

0.019

181.936

15

11

United States
United States

 Denny Hamlin 

 

Toyota

23

49.570

0.942

0.102

181.561

16

43

United States
United States

 Darrell Wallace Jr. 

 

Chevrolet

30

49.590

0.962

0.020

181.488

17

48

United States
United States

 Jimmie Johnson 

 

Chevrolet

35

49.595

0.967

0.005

181.470

18

12

United States
United States

 Ryan Blaney 

 

Ford

22

49.609

0.981

0.014

181.419

19

42

United States
United States

 Kyle Larson 

 

Chevrolet

25

49.611

0.983

0.002

181.411

20

88

United States
United States

 Alex Bowman 

 

Chevrolet

28

49.641

1.013

0.030

181.302

21

4

United States
United States

 Kevin Harvick 

 

Ford

25

49.646

1.018

0.005

181.283

22

6

United States
United States

 Ryan Newman 

 

Ford

15

49.660

1.032

0.014

181.232

23

14

United States
United States

 Clint Bowyer 

 

Ford

22

49.667

1.039

0.007

181.207

24

19

United States
United States

 Martin Truex Jr. 

 

Toyota

19

49.684

1.056

0.017

181.145

25

10

United States
United States

 Aric Almirola 

 

Ford

32

49.715

1.087

0.031

181.032

26

9

United States
United States

 Chase Elliott 

 

Chevrolet

31

49.750

1.122

0.035

180.905

27

41

Mexico
Mexico

 Daniel Suarez 

 

Ford

32

49.783

1.155

0.033

180.785

28

3

United States
United States

 Austin Dillon 

 

Chevrolet

19

49.940

1.312

0.157

180.216

29

13

United States
United States

 Ty Dillon 

 

Chevrolet

21

50.081

1.453

0.141

179.709

30

34

United States
United States

 Michael McDowell 

 

Ford

25

50.188

1.560

0.107

179.326

31

32

United States
United States

 Corey Lajoie 

 

Ford

9

50.20

1.572

0.012

179.283

32

36

United States
United States

 Matt Tifft 

 

Ford

13

50.313

1.685

0.113

178.880

33

51

United States
United States

 B.J. McLeod 

 

Ford

6

50.732

2.104

0.419

177.403

34

15

United States
United States

 Ross Chastain 

 

Chevrolet

14

51.364

2.736

0.632

175.220

35

54

United States
United States

 J.J. Yeley 

 

Chevrolet

2

51.746

3.118

0.382

173.926

36

52

United States
United States

 Garrett Smithley 

 

Ford

5

51.826

3.198

0.080

173.658

37

27

United States
United States

 Ryan Sieg 

 

Chevrolet

13

52.118

3.490

0.292

172.685

38

53

United States
United States

 Josh Bilicki 

 

Ford

5

52.207

3.579

0.089

172.391

