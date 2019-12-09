Menacing Colts guard Quenton Nelson wanted words with Bucs punter after being hit in head with a practice punt

There are a few guys in the NFL you wouldn’t want to upset and then meet in a dark alley, and Indianapolis Colts All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson might be No. 1 on that list.

When Nelson gets on the field, he’s mean. There are countless social media clips of him destroying some unsuspecting defender. At the combine he calmly described himself as a nasty player and said his goal for his opponents was to “take their will away to play the game.”

Knowing all that, Tampa Bay Buccaneers punter Bradley Pinion might have a bit of a death wish.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

During warmups before Sunday’s game, Pinson launched a punt that hit Nelson in the head. And Nelson wanted to go have words with the punter about it.

Quenton Nelson wasn’t happy

There are levels of fear, but most of us won’t experience something like seeing 330-pound Nelson marching across the field to come find us because he’s angry.

Brett Bensley of Fox 59/CBS 4 in Indianapolis had the video after Pinion had hit him in the head with a warm-up punt. And then — this is where the death wish might come in — Pinion punted another one that came close to Nelson. Nelson just angrily booted it away.

Story continues

Quenton Nelson was hit in the head by a warm up punt from @Buccaneers punter Bradley Pinion - @BigQ56 had a few words with him and after another punt came close to Nelson, he punted the ball away.



Pretty good form from the lefty. @PatMcAfeeShow #ForTheBrand #Colts pic.twitter.com/2YnOua6KIP — Brett Bensley (@brettbensley) December 8, 2019

Pinion didn’t flee the premises or skip the country after he enraged Nelson; he punted twice for the Bucs in a 38-35 loss. And luckily for the punter, the Buccaneers won’t see the Colts again for another four years. Maybe Nelson will forget all about it by then.

You don't want to mess with Indianapolis Colts offensive guard Quenton Nelson. (Photo by Daniel Dunn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

– – – – – – –

Frank Schwab is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at shutdown.corner@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @YahooSchwab

More from Yahoo Sports: