Men’s March Madness live updates: Elite Eight predictions, NCAA bracket, how to watch

Men’s March Madness continues Saturday night with the first slate of Elite Eight games. Defending champ UConn takes on No. 3 Illinois to open the night’s action before No. 4 Alabama and No. 6 Clemson face off in the night cap.

Men's NCAA tournament games are airing on TBS today. USA TODAY Sports will provide the latest news, scores, analysis and more all day. Follow along.

March Madness Elite Eight schedule today

Here is the scoreboard for today’s Elite Eight games.

What time does Elite Eight start?

The first Elite Eight game, between No. 1 UConn and No. 3 Illinois, tips off just after 6 p.m. EDT.

What time does March Madness start today?

Here is Saturday’s Elite Eight schedule.

Who won the Sweet 16 games last night?

Here’s everything you need to know about Friday's action. Purdue, Duke, North Carolina State and Creighton advanced to the Elite Eight and will play on Sunday.

How to watch Elite Eight games 2024

TBS will air both of today’s Elite Eight games. CBS will air the men's Final Four and championship game.

How to stream March Madness on your phone

You can catch every second by streaming every game through a few different options.

Elite Eight predictions

(1) Connecticut vs. (3) Illinois, 6:09 p.m. ET Saturda – (at TD Garden in Boston)

Jordan Mendoza: UConn

Paul Myerberg: UConn

Dan Wolken: UConn

(4) Alabama vs. (6) Clemson, 8:49 p.m. ET Saturday — (at crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles)

Jordan Mendoza: Clemson

Paul Myerberg: Alabama

Dan Wolken: Alabama

