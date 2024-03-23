Men’s March Madness live updates: Today’s games, bracket into, predictions, how to watch

The NCAA tournament for the men continues today with eight second-round March Madness games. Top seed North Carolina takes on No. 9 Michigan State this evening. The team with Thursday’s biggest upset — No. 14 Oakland — is back on the court tonight, facing No. 11 NC State. Eleven seeds Duquesne and Oregon contiue their runs to cap off the night.

Men's NCAA tournament games are airing and streaming across CBS, TBS, TNTand truTV. USA TODAY Sports will provide the latest news, scores, analysis and more all day. Follow along

March Madness scores today

Here is the complete scoreboard for the men's NCAA tournament second-round games on Saturday. Catch up on all of Friday's first-round action.

NCAA tournament games today

Here is the complete schedule for the NCAA men’s tournament games on Saturday.

How to watch March Madness 2024

CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV will air first- and second-round games. CBS and TBS will air Sweet 16 and Elite Eight games. CBS will air the men's Final Four and championship game.

March Madness expert picks: Our bracket predictions for 2024 NCAA men's tournament

The experts have dissected the men's NCAA Tournament bracket, providing sleepers, Final Four matchups and upset predictions. Your chances of filling out a perfect bracket are miniscule, but maybe you need a few tips to win your office pool. We've got you covered with a look at how to pick an upset and a look historically at how the seeds have performed in the NCAA Tournament. Three of our five USA TODAY experts have UConn as their picks to win the national title on April 8. Here are our expert picks.

How to stream March Madness on your phone

You can catch every second by streaming every game through a few different options. All games will be broadcast across CBS, TBS, TNT and TruTV, but here are additional streaming options to watch all the action on your devices.

