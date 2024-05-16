Men’s gymnastics team concerned over U of M practice space

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A club gymnastics team at the University of Minnesota recently got news they’d been dreading.

University of Minnesota administrators are looking to remove them from their practice facility at Cooke Hall to make room for its diving team.

The University of Minnesota men’s gymnastics team was among three Gophers programs eliminated a few years back.

Since then, former head coach Mike Burns has fought to keep the lights on at Cooke Hall.

"There’s a legacy to the Minnesota men’s gymnastics program that’s been there for 80+ years, and the sweat and tears of teams prior to this one are kind of the backbone and the spirit of that space," Burns told FOX 9 on Wednesday.

His 24 athletes were able to remain at Cooke Hall under a year-to-year facility use agreement, wherein the university also waived their rent.

This season the club team claimed the 2024 GymACT National Championships.

"These are kids that are doing things to make the university proud," regent Mary Turner said.

The decision is encouraging the gymnasts to submit a request to speak in front of the entire board of regents.

"I would love it if they could stay there and continue to represent us, even if it’s not official," Turner said.