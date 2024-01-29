Men’s fashion has entered a new era – ‘babygirl’ dressing

Team babygirl: Barry Keoghan, Timothée Chalamet and Jacob Elordi - Getty

It can be exhausting trying to keep up with Gen Z slang. We’ve only just got our heads around “rizz” (an abbreviation of charisma that was Oxford University Press’s word of 2023), now there’s a new trending term; “babygirl”.

It’s not used to describe an actual baby girl, or even a young woman – that would be too obvious. Rather it’s about a grown man with a certain attitude, appeal and style.

Those who have been identified as babygirl (all one word, both an adjective and a noun) include Jacob Elordi, Harry Styles, Timothée Chalamet and Barry Keoghan. The Bear’s Jeremy Allen White? So babygirl. Daniel Craig, or Chris Hemsworth? Not so much.

Timothée Chalamet at the Wonka World Premiere in London - Karwai Tang/WireImage

So what makes a man into a babygirl? It’s a fairly intangible thing, but it’s somewhere at the nexus of charming, adorable and stylish in a quirky, individual way. He’s the kind of guy that teens and 20-somethings adore, but so do their mothers (a significant tranche of Styles’ fans are middle-aged women). In the context of acting roles, they’re less action heroes, more tortured souls.

“Babygirl is a designation that’s given out when we find this person not just hot, but interesting; worthwhile,” writer and pop culture consultant Evan Ross Katz told Vogue Business. “It’s a word that gets ascribed to a guy who is adorable and of whom there’s a general sentiment of acceptance in culture… It’s someone that we’ve more or less universally decided to love.”

Its origins are hazy, but somewhere in the depths of an internet chatroom around 2020, someone referred to a man as a “babygirl”, and it stuck. Its use has been building slowly ever since, eventually surfacing on social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram. Fast forward to 2024 and the babygirl man has become a mainstream phenomenon.

It would be patronising if it wasn’t for the fact that babygirl men are content to own this designation. Elordi’s “so babygirl” status was scripted into the introduction when he hosted US late-night comedy show Saturday Night Live last weekend.

Elordi has been awarded babygirl status - NBC/Getty

A certain confidence and flair with style is a key element of the babygirl identity. Don’t be surprised to see them wear a women’s Gucci blouse beneath their custom suit, or a crossbody Bottega Veneta “It” bag, or a string of pearls around their neck. “The babygirl man is not going around wearing rock T-shirts,” says Hikmat Mohammed, an editor at fashion trade title Women’s Wear Daily. “We’re seeing them in cute cardigans and saccharine colours and more delicate pieces that our grandmas or mothers or sisters would wear. It’s the influence of the women that they’re around.”

When I raised this topic over dinner with friends, one man mused whether these celebrities were “wearing women’s clothes as a publicity stunt”. But to the babygirl man they’re just clothes, and he’s having a blast putting his outfits together.

“It’s along the lines of unisex, or fluid style, if we’re putting a label on it,” Mohammed explains. “I think people are scared of the word fluid, but fluid just means doing your own thing without really caring and I think that’s what the babygirl man does – he’ll wear jeans with a crop top.”

Abraham: 'The Bear’s Jeremy Allen White? So babygirl' - Getty

Most celebrity babygirls work with a stylist, who plays an important role in helping steer their image. If they can harness this innate fluidity into something truly influential, there’s the potential to land lucrative luxury brand ambassador roles, and even labels of their own.

Styles’ stylist, Harry Lambert, is now a boldface name in his own right. Lambert did a sell-out collaboration with Zara last year, and has gone into business with Styles on a lifestyle brand, Pleasing. Meanwhile Keoghan recently established Rarewolf Ltd, which, it’s believed, will be a fashion label. There’s also Pharrell Williams, who last year was named creative director of Louis Vuitton menswear.

Harry Styles attends the 65th Grammy Awards on February 5 2023 in Los Angeles, California - Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

You don’t need to look far to see their influence. British GQ’s Instagram feed is almost exclusively populated by images of babygirls, because they’re the people who will set the men’s style agenda in the coming years. Even if you, or the men in your life, find the babygirl aesthetic OTT, just wait a few years – the influence will percolate, and eventually, we’ll start seeing glimpses of the babygirl aesthetic in the menswear departments of M&S and John Lewis. By then, it may not seem quite as outre to you either.

Alison Bringé, chief marketing officer at Launchmetrics, is already seeing that shift take place: “Today’s leading men redefine charisma and challenge traditional norms of masculinity,” she says. “Thanks to their confidence and playful approach to fashion, people gravitate toward them and look to them for style cues… We’ll continue to see a significant influence on consumers, especially as the men’s accessory market continues to expand.”

Can you be a babygirl at any age? Internet culture commentators are divided on this, but, with the exception of Pharrell and Jared Leto, Mohammed thinks not: “You can embrace your inner babygirl if you’re an older man, but it’s more of a youthful thing. It’s not for everybody. It’s less of a thing for older men because typically, when they think ‘camp’, it’s a bit more Elton John than Jacob Elordi.”

Men’s fashion has entered a new era and these are the men to watch.

Jacob Elordi

King Babygirl, Elordi, 26, is the man of the moment thanks to his roles in Saltburn, Euphoria and, most recently, as Elvis Presley in Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla. Fond of a luxury handbag, he’s been seen with Valentino, Louis Vuitton, Bottega Veneta and Celine designs.

Jacob Elordi at the reopening of Tiffany & Co.'s flagship store in New York City - Nina Westervelt/Getty Images

Barry Keoghan

The Dublin-born 31-year-old starred in Saltburn and the new Apple war epic Masters of the Air. He looks as good on the red carpet in fuzzy teal Burberry mohair as he does in “he-vage”-baring Dolce & Gabbana tailoring.

Barry Keoghan attends the UK Premiere of Masters Of The Air in London - Mike Marsland/WireImage

Harry Styles

The breakout star of One Direction, 29, now sells out stadiums the world over, and has his own lifestyle brand, Pleasing. His style is unashamedly fun and creative; in 2020, Vogue France named him the most influential man in fashion.

Harry Styles attends the Brit Awards 2020 - Karwai Tang/WireImage

Timothée Chalamet

The French-American actor with cheekbones to die for starred in Call Me By Your Name, Little Women, Dune, and most recently, the title role in Wonka. He wore a red, backless Haider Ackermann top on the red carpet with the same ease as most men in jeans.

Timothée Chalamet attends the Bones And All red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival - Maria Moratti/Getty

Lewis Hamilton

The Formula One champion, 39, is as famous for his off-track wardrobe as he is for his professional success. Nothing is off-limits, from Acne Studios to Ferragamo to rare Raf Simons. He creates impact by wearing one print or colour head to toe.

Lewis Hamilton arrives at the track during the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi in November 2023 - Qian Jun/MB Media/Getty

Jeremy Allen White

The breakout star of The Bear, 32, has more cool in his little finger than the rest of us put together. Perhaps that’s why he wears a sheer black blouse as effortlessly as he does Calvin Klein underwear in the brand’s latest ads.

Jeremy Allen White attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton on January 7 2024 - Monica Schipper/Getty

Austin Butler

As babygirls go, Butler’s red carpet style is more tailored and classic. He still experiments though, in leather jackets and now-retro baggy suit trousers. The 32-year-old won critical acclaim for his portrayal of Elvis in the 2022 Baz Luhrmann film, and also stars in the new series Masters of the Air.