Men’s College World Series: Texas A&M to tangle with Tennessee in finals

OMAHA, Nebraska – Four Texas A&M pitchers joined forces on a four-hitter as the Aggies blanked Florida, 6-0, Wednesday night in the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska.

The win moved the No. 3-ranked Aggies (52-13), who are 3-0 in Men’s College World Series play, into the finals, where they will face Tennessee, who also won its first-three games in Omaha.

The opening game of the best-of-three series is scheduled to get under way at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Texas A&M will be making its first appearance in a Men’s College World Series final in school history.

Justin Lamkin (3-2), Chris Cortez, Josh Stewart and Evan Aschenbeck saw duty on the mound for Texas A&M. The quartet combined to strike out 14 Gators.

The Aggies plated two runs in the first inning, added a run in the fifth and scored a couple of more runs in the sixth frame to send the Gators back to Gainesville.