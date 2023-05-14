Men’s college golf spring-only Golfweek/Sagarin rankings for 2023
College golf is a split-season, fall-and-spring sport.
Teams can look drastically different when the calendar turns in the middle of the season – and that’s in a normal year.
Using the Golfweek/Sagarin Rankings for men’s college golf, this chart shows each team’s performance only in the spring 2023 season. The far right column rates strength of schedule.
The men’s NCAA regionals are set to begin Monday, May 15 and end Wednesday, May 17. From there, top teams will advance to the NCAA Championships, to be held at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona, for the last time, from May 26-31
In the season-long rankings, Vanderbilt is No. 1, and using only spring results, Vanderbilt is still your top-ranked team. This makes the second consecutive year Vanderbilt has topped the spring only ratings.
Rank
Team
Rating
1
Vanderbilt
68.31
2
68.32
3
68.54
4
68.76
5
68.79
6
Florida State
68.82
7
68.97
8
Arizona State
69.02
9
69.13
10
69.21
11
69.31
12
Wake Forest
69.50
13
Texas A&M
69.50
14
69.63
15
69.66
16
Stanford
69.71
17
69.73
18
69.76
19
69.78
20
East Tennessee State
69.79
21
Duke
69.79
22
Auburn
69.80
23
69.83
24
Oklahoma State
69.89
25
69.96
26
70.03
27
Northwestern
70.06
28
70.13
29
70.13
30
Georgia
70.19
31
70.28
32
70.33
33
70.35
34
BYU
70.37
35
70.39
36
70.42
37
Liberty
70.44
38
NC State
70.45
39
70.46
40
70.46
41
TCU
70.51
42
Washington
70.53
43
70.60
44
70.63
45
70.66
46
Purdue
70.72
47
70.77
48
70.83
49
70.84
50
70.86
51
LSU
70.88
52
UCLA
70.96
53
71.02
54
71.03
55
71.07
56
71.09
57
UNCG
71.11
58
71.13
59
UCF
71.13
60
Southern California
71.17
61
Furman
71.17
62
Oregon State
71.18
63
Kansas
71.20
64
71.22
65
Notre Dame
71.25
66
Clemson
71.25
67
Middle Tennessee State
71.36
68
71.40
69
71.46
70
Colorado
71.49
71
71.50
72
Kent State
71.50
73
71.53
74
SMU
71.54
75
71.56
76
Utah
71.59
77
Wyoming
71.60
78
Troy
71.63
79
71.63
80
71.65
81
71.70
82
71.70
83
UNCW
71.73
84
71.73
85
Michigan State
71.75
86
Santa Clara
71.78
87
71.78
88
Washington State
71.79
89
Augusta University
71.83
90
Marquette
71.84
91
Charlotte
71.87
92
Wright State
71.90
93
Memphis
71.90
94
Davidson
71.95
95
New Mexico State
72.04
96
72.05
97
Ball State
72.06
98
72.09
99
72.09
100
South Alabama
72.09
101
Grand Canyon
72.12
102
72.14
103
Florida Gulf Coast
72.15
104
Utah Valley
72.15
105
72.18
106
VCU
72.21
107
Stetson
72.23
108
Northern Illinois
72.24
109
Southern Mississippi
72.24
110
Seattle Univ.
72.31
111
Oral Roberts
72.33
112
Minnesota
72.36
113
72.37
114
72.37
115
72.40
116
Lipscomb
72.42
117
72.43
118
72.43
119
Drexel
72.44
120
Texas State
72.45
121
Saint Mary’s-CA
72.45
122
Campbell
72.46
123
ULM
72.46
124
UAB
72.54
125
72.54
126
72.56
127
72.58
128
Kansas City
72.60
129
72.60
130
Cal Poly
72.60
131
Toledo
72.61
132
Mercer
72.64
133
Texas-Arlington
72.72
134
ECU
72.74
135
Elon
72.74
136
72.80
137
72.80
138
Nebraska
72.80
139
Michigan
72.83
140
UTSA
72.85
141
Wofford
72.85
142
Jacksonville State
72.86
143
Miami-Ohio
72.98
144
73.00
145
UTEP
73.04
146
Loyola-Maryland
73.04
147
Nevada
73.05
148
North Dakota State
73.05
149
73.08
150
Louisiana
73.08
151
73.11
152
Lamar
73.13
153
Valparaiso
73.15
154
73.17
155
Rice
73.18
156
Hawaii
73.18
157
Richmond
73.19
158
Dayton
73.20
159
Western Kentucky
73.21
160
Denver
73.22
161
73.26
162
Pacific
73.27
163
SE Louisiana
73.34
164
Idaho
73.34
165
Butler
73.34
166
73.40
167
Harvard
73.47
168
Gonzaga
73.48
169
Appalachian State
73.56
170
Princeton
73.58
171
73.58
172
Sacramento State
73.59
173
Northern Colorado
73.61
174
Utah State
73.63
175
73.65
176
73.67
177
Radford
73.69
178
Delaware
73.69
179
Long Island Univ.
73.70
180
73.70
181
Creighton
73.73
182
Columbia
73.79
183
South Dakota State
73.80
184
Yale
73.83
185
73.85
186
Western Carolina
73.86
187
Howard
73.88
188
Longwood
73.89
189
73.91
190
Samford
73.91
191
St. John’s
73.91
192
Queens Of Charlotte
73.92
193
73.92
194
Loyola-Chicago
73.94
195
DePaul
73.98
196
Marshall
74.01
197
William & Mary
74.01
198
High Point
74.01
199
Rhode Island
74.07
200
Abilene Christian
74.10
201
Southern Illinois
74.11
202
Oakland
74.11
203
Fort Wayne
74.12
204
Utah Tech
74.14
205
Villanova
74.20
206
Stephen F. Austin
74.20
207
Incarnate Word
74.25
208
Xavier
74.26
209
SIU Edwardsville
74.26
210
Old Dominion
74.29
211
Eastern Michigan
74.29
212
Lehigh
74.31
213
UC Santa Barbara
74.32
214
Nicholls
74.36
215
Bowling Green
74.39
216
Missouri State
74.40
217
California Baptist
74.43
218
Winthrop
74.45
219
Georgetown
74.46
220
UTRGV
74.47
221
Central Arkansas
74.47
222
Austin Peay
74.60
223
Colgate
74.62
224
Belmont
74.62
225
Texas A&M-Commerce
74.63
226
Temple
74.64
227
Southern Indiana
74.65
228
Drake
74.65
229
Northern Kentucky
74.68
230
Bellarmine
74.70
231
St. Thomas
74.72
232
Northern Iowa
74.72
233
Maryland
74.74
234
Pennsylvania
74.75
235
Bucknell
74.75
236
Towson
74.82
237
Fairfield
74.83
238
Bryant
74.83
239
Gardner-Webb
74.84
240
Rider
74.85
241
IUPUI
74.88
242
George Mason
74.92
243
La Salle
74.92
244
Omaha
74.96
245
Siena
74.96
246
Iona
74.96
247
Cleveland State
74.99
248
Navy
75.01
249
Ohio
75.01
250
Bradley
75.13
251
Holy Cross
75.27
252
Presbyterian College
75.29
253
75.32
254
Cornell
75.37
255
South Dakota
75.38
256
Central Michigan
75.39
257
Dartmouth
75.42
258
Murray State
75.43
259
UC Riverside
75.45
260
Robert Morris
75.46
261
Houston Christian
75.50
262
Arkansas-Pine Bluff
75.51
263
USC Upstate
75.51
264
Mount St. Mary’s
75.52
265
Morehead State
75.55
266
Youngstown State
75.58
267
Tennessee-Martin
75.59
268
Lindenwood
75.61
269
Sacred Heart
75.72
270
Lafayette
75.73
271
Eastern Kentucky
75.76
272
Evansville
75.78
273
Fairleigh Dickinson
75.78
274
Army West Point
75.85
275
Air Force
75.95
276
Monmouth
75.97
277
St. Bonaventure
76.15
278
Florida A&M
76.36
279
Alabama State
76.38
280
Southern Utah
76.48
281
North Carolina A&T
76.52
282
Fordham
76.60
283
Saint Joseph’s
76.62
284
North Dakota
76.81
285
Wagner
76.98
286
Texas Southern
76.99
287
Hartford
77.03
288
Binghamton
77.12
289
Chicago State
77.33
290
St. Francis-PA
77.40
291
Saint Peter’s
77.44
292
Western Illinois
77.53
293
Detroit
77.74
294
Green Bay
77.78
295
Eastern Illinois
77.86
296
Prairie View A&M
78.03
297
Canisius
78.09
298
Alabama A&M
78.46
299
Niagara
78.52
300
Hofstra
78.56
301
Manhattan
78.66
302
Merrimack
79.46
303
MD Eastern Shore
79.69
304
NC Central
79.81
305
Tennessee State
80.04