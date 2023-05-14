Men’s college golf spring-only Golfweek/Sagarin rankings for 2023

College golf is a split-season, fall-and-spring sport.

Teams can look drastically different when the calendar turns in the middle of the season – and that’s in a normal year.

Using the Golfweek/Sagarin Rankings for men’s college golf, this chart shows each team’s performance only in the spring 2023 season. The far right column rates strength of schedule.

The men’s NCAA regionals are set to begin Monday, May 15 and end Wednesday, May 17. From there, top teams will advance to the NCAA Championships, to be held at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona, for the last time, from May 26-31

In the season-long rankings, Vanderbilt is No. 1, and using only spring results, Vanderbilt is still your top-ranked team. This makes the second consecutive year Vanderbilt has topped the spring only ratings.

Rank

Team

Rating

1

Vanderbilt

68.31

2

Illinois

68.32

3

Georgia Tech

68.54

4

Florida

68.76

5

North Carolina

68.79

6

Florida State

68.82

7

Pepperdine

68.97

8

Arizona State

69.02

9

Oklahoma

69.13

10

Texas

69.21

11

Texas Tech

69.31

12

Wake Forest

69.50

13

Texas A&M

69.50

14

Tennessee

69.63

15

Oregon

69.66

16

Stanford

69.71

17

Mississippi

69.73

18

Mississippi State

69.76

19

Arizona

69.78

20

East Tennessee State

69.79

21

Duke

69.79

22

Auburn

69.80

23

Alabama

69.83

24

Oklahoma State

69.89

25

Virginia

69.96

26

Louisville

70.03

27

Northwestern

70.06

28

Georgia Southern

70.13

29

San Diego State

70.13

30

Georgia

70.19

31

Colorado State

70.28

32

Arkansas

70.33

33

Ohio State

70.35

34

BYU

70.37

35

Chattanooga

70.39

36

Baylor

70.42

37

Liberty

70.44

38

NC State

70.45

39

Kansas State

70.46

40

Missouri

70.46

41

TCU

70.51

42

Washington

70.53

43

San Francisco

70.60

44

New Mexico

70.63

45

California

70.66

46

Purdue

70.72

47

North Florida

70.77

48

Houston

70.83

49

Cincinnati

70.84

50

San Diego

70.86

51

LSU

70.88

52

UCLA

70.96

53

Little Rock

71.02

54

Wisconsin

71.03

55

Sam Houston State

71.07

56

Long Beach State

71.09

57

UNCG

71.11

58

Iowa

71.13

59

UCF

71.13

60

Southern California

71.17

61

Furman

71.17

62

Oregon State

71.18

63

Kansas

71.20

64

UNLV

71.22

65

Notre Dame

71.25

66

Clemson

71.25

67

Middle Tennessee State

71.36

68

Indiana

71.40

69

Kentucky

71.46

70

Colorado

71.49

71

Loyola Marymount

71.50

72

Kent State

71.50

73

South Carolina

71.53

74

SMU

71.54

75

Cal State Fullerton

71.56

76

Utah

71.59

77

Wyoming

71.60

78

Troy

71.63

79

Fresno State

71.63

80

South Florida

71.65

81

Arkansas State

71.70

82

Rutgers

71.70

83

UNCW

71.73

84

North Texas

71.73

85

Michigan State

71.75

86

Santa Clara

71.78

87

San Jose State

71.78

88

Washington State

71.79

89

Augusta University

71.83

90

Marquette

71.84

91

Charlotte

71.87

92

Wright State

71.90

93

Memphis

71.90

94

Davidson

71.95

95

New Mexico State

72.04

96

Coastal Carolina

72.05

97

Ball State

72.06

98

Iowa State

72.09

99

Penn State

72.09

100

South Alabama

72.09

101

Grand Canyon

72.12

102

North Alabama

72.14

103

Florida Gulf Coast

72.15

104

Utah Valley

72.15

105

Virginia Tech

72.18

106

VCU

72.21

107

Stetson

72.23

108

Northern Illinois

72.24

109

Southern Mississippi

72.24

110

Seattle Univ.

72.31

111

Oral Roberts

72.33

112

Minnesota

72.36

113

Boston College

72.37

114

Charleston

72.37

115

Louisiana Tech

72.40

116

Lipscomb

72.42

117

West Virginia

72.43

118

UC Davis

72.43

119

Drexel

72.44

120

Texas State

72.45

121

Saint Mary’s-CA

72.45

122

Campbell

72.46

123

ULM

72.46

124

UAB

72.54

125

Florida Atlantic

72.54

126

Cal State Northridge

72.56

127

Illinois State

72.58

128

Kansas City

72.60

129

James Madison

72.60

130

Cal Poly

72.60

131

Toledo

72.61

132

Mercer

72.64

133

Texas-Arlington

72.72

134

ECU

72.74

135

Elon

72.74

136

Boise State

72.80

137

Jacksonville

72.80

138

Nebraska

72.80

139

Michigan

72.83

140

UTSA

72.85

141

Wofford

72.85

142

Jacksonville State

72.86

143

Miami-Ohio

72.98

144

New Orleans

73.00

145

UTEP

73.04

146

Loyola-Maryland

73.04

147

Nevada

73.05

148

North Dakota State

73.05

149

George Washington

73.08

150

Louisiana

73.08

151

Kennesaw State

73.11

152

Lamar

73.13

153

Valparaiso

73.15

154

Francis Marion

73.17

155

Rice

73.18

156

Hawaii

73.18

157

Richmond

73.19

158

Dayton

73.20

159

Western Kentucky

73.21

160

Denver

73.22

161

Wichita State

73.26

162

Pacific

73.27

163

SE Louisiana

73.34

164

Idaho

73.34

165

Butler

73.34

166

UC Irvine

73.40

167

Harvard

73.47

168

Gonzaga

73.48

169

Appalachian State

73.56

170

Princeton

73.58

171

Georgia State

73.58

172

Sacramento State

73.59

173

Northern Colorado

73.61

174

Utah State

73.63

175

Seton Hall

73.65

176

UC San Diego

73.67

177

Radford

73.69

178

Delaware

73.69

179

Long Island Univ.

73.70

180

Weber State

73.70

181

Creighton

73.73

182

Columbia

73.79

183

South Dakota State

73.80

184

Yale

73.83

185

Tarleton State

73.85

186

Western Carolina

73.86

187

Howard

73.88

188

Longwood

73.89

189

Connecticut

73.91

190

Samford

73.91

191

St. John’s

73.91

192

Queens Of Charlotte

73.92

193

Charleston Southern

73.92

194

Loyola-Chicago

73.94

195

DePaul

73.98

196

Marshall

74.01

197

William & Mary

74.01

198

High Point

74.01

199

Rhode Island

74.07

200

Abilene Christian

74.10

201

Southern Illinois

74.11

202

Oakland

74.11

203

Fort Wayne

74.12

204

Utah Tech

74.14

205

Villanova

74.20

206

Stephen F. Austin

74.20

207

Incarnate Word

74.25

208

Xavier

74.26

209

SIU Edwardsville

74.26

210

Old Dominion

74.29

211

Eastern Michigan

74.29

212

Lehigh

74.31

213

UC Santa Barbara

74.32

214

Nicholls

74.36

215

Bowling Green

74.39

216

Missouri State

74.40

217

California Baptist

74.43

218

Winthrop

74.45

219

Georgetown

74.46

220

UTRGV

74.47

221

Central Arkansas

74.47

222

Austin Peay

74.60

223

Colgate

74.62

224

Belmont

74.62

225

Texas A&M-Commerce

74.63

226

Temple

74.64

227

Southern Indiana

74.65

228

Drake

74.65

229

Northern Kentucky

74.68

230

Bellarmine

74.70

231

St. Thomas

74.72

232

Northern Iowa

74.72

233

Maryland

74.74

234

Pennsylvania

74.75

235

Bucknell

74.75

236

Towson

74.82

237

Fairfield

74.83

238

Bryant

74.83

239

Gardner-Webb

74.84

240

Rider

74.85

241

IUPUI

74.88

242

George Mason

74.92

243

La Salle

74.92

244

Omaha

74.96

245

Siena

74.96

246

Iona

74.96

247

Cleveland State

74.99

248

Navy

75.01

249

Ohio

75.01

250

Bradley

75.13

251

Holy Cross

75.27

252

Presbyterian College

75.29

253

Tennessee Tech

75.32

254

Cornell

75.37

255

South Dakota

75.38

256

Central Michigan

75.39

257

Dartmouth

75.42

258

Murray State

75.43

259

UC Riverside

75.45

260

Robert Morris

75.46

261

Houston Christian

75.50

262

Arkansas-Pine Bluff

75.51

263

USC Upstate

75.51

264

Mount St. Mary’s

75.52

265

Morehead State

75.55

266

Youngstown State

75.58

267

Tennessee-Martin

75.59

268

Lindenwood

75.61

269

Sacred Heart

75.72

270

Lafayette

75.73

271

Eastern Kentucky

75.76

272

Evansville

75.78

273

Fairleigh Dickinson

75.78

274

Army West Point

75.85

275

Air Force

75.95

276

Monmouth

75.97

277

St. Bonaventure

76.15

278

Florida A&M

76.36

279

Alabama State

76.38

280

Southern Utah

76.48

281

North Carolina A&T

76.52

282

Fordham

76.60

283

Saint Joseph’s

76.62

284

North Dakota

76.81

285

Wagner

76.98

286

Texas Southern

76.99

287

Hartford

77.03

288

Binghamton

77.12

289

Chicago State

77.33

290

St. Francis-PA

77.40

291

Saint Peter’s

77.44

292

Western Illinois

77.53

293

Detroit

77.74

294

Green Bay

77.78

295

Eastern Illinois

77.86

296

Prairie View A&M

78.03

297

Canisius

78.09

298

Alabama A&M

78.46

299

Niagara

78.52

300

Hofstra

78.56

301

Manhattan

78.66

302

Merrimack

79.46

303

MD Eastern Shore

79.69

304

NC Central

79.81

305

Tennessee State

80.04

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek