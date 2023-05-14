Men’s college golf spring-only Golfweek/Sagarin rankings for 2023

College golf is a split-season, fall-and-spring sport.

Teams can look drastically different when the calendar turns in the middle of the season – and that’s in a normal year.

Using the Golfweek/Sagarin Rankings for men’s college golf, this chart shows each team’s performance only in the spring 2023 season. The far right column rates strength of schedule.

The men’s NCAA regionals are set to begin Monday, May 15 and end Wednesday, May 17. From there, top teams will advance to the NCAA Championships, to be held at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona, for the last time, from May 26-31

In the season-long rankings, Vanderbilt is No. 1, and using only spring results, Vanderbilt is still your top-ranked team. This makes the second consecutive year Vanderbilt has topped the spring only ratings.

