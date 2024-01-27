Men charged with assault, battery prior to fan's death at Dolphins-Patriots game plead not guilty

A pair of men charged with multiple offenses in connection with an incident preceding the death of a Patriots fan have pleaded not guilty.

Last week, it was 59-year-old John Vieira. This week, 39-year-old Justin Mitchell pleaded not guilty to assault, battery, and disorderly conduct.

Both men allegedly struck 53-year-old Dale Mooney during a Dolphins-Patriots game in September 2023. Mooney later died.

The charges are unrelated to causing Mooney's death; the men aren't charged with manslaughter or murder. Although at one point the death was ruled a homicide, authorities decided there was insufficient evidence to prove that the men caused Mooney to die.

It appears that the fight caused Mooney to have a heart attack.

Mitchell pleaded guilty on Friday. He was ordered, per the Associated Press, to stay away from Gillette Stadium and not to contact Mooney's family or any potential witnesses. A similar mandate was issued to Vieira.