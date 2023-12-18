Men’s basketball triumphs over Kansas State 62-46

Nebraska traveled down to Manhattan, Kansas, for a showdown against 8-2 Kansas State. The 8-2 Huskers clashed with the Wildcats in a low-scoring battle but pulled away to come out on top 62-46.

Nebraska finished 25-of-72 in total shooting and 11-of-31 in three-point shooting, while also hauling 57 rebounds. This tipped the scale in the Huskers’ favor as Kansas State managed to go 16-of-60 in total shooting and four-of-30 in three-point shooting while securing only 40 rebounds.

Bradley transfer Reink Mast finished as the top scorer for Nebraska, scoring 19 points in the win. Mast also earned a double-double in the win, by snatching 12 rebounds. Mast even tied for 3-pointers in the win for Nebraska, going three-of-four beyond the arc.

Keisei Tominaga was the other Husker to land three 3-pointers in the win, going three-of-nine from beyond the arc to rack up nine points.

Juwan Gary also earned a double-double in the win, delivering 13 points and leading the team in rebounds with 18. Charlotte transfer Brice Williams almost earned a double-double in the win, scoring 10 points and hauling in nine rebounds.

The Huskers move to 9-2 on the season and will host North Dakota on Wednesday night. Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. and can be viewed on B1G+.

Back-to-back from Rienk. The Flying Dutchman's got us up early. pic.twitter.com/85wsWpmY4Z — Nebraska Men's Basketball (@HuskerMBB) December 17, 2023

HOIB3RG. 11-4 run to start the 2nd half. pic.twitter.com/GtI3HAayfJ — Nebraska Men's Basketball (@HuskerMBB) December 17, 2023

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire