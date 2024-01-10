Men’s basketball takes down No. 1 Purdue in historic upset

The last time Nebraska men’s basketball squared off against Purdue in Lincoln, the No. 1 Boilermakers escaped in overtime, 65-62. This time around, the Huskers didn’t let No. 1 Purdue leave with a win. Instead, Nebraska achieved the historic upset, taking down the Boilermakers 88-72.

This is the first time Nebraska took down the No. 1 team in the nation since 1982. The Huskers held on to the lead for a majority of the game, including the entire second half. As a team, Nebraska finished 29-of-57 in total shooting, 14-of-23 in 3-point shooting and 16-of-19 in free throw shooting.

Keisei Tominaga appeared unstoppable in the win for the Huskers, despite only scoring 19 points. Tominaga went five-of-12 in total shooting but landed a season-high five-of-nine shots from beyond the arc.

Rienk Mast finished just behind Tominaga in scoring, dropping 18 points by going eight-of-17 in total shooting. C.J. Wilcher also delivered big in shooting, scoring 16 points off the bench and landing three-of-four shots from beyond the arc.

Nebraska now moves to 13-3 and are three wins from matching their season total last year. The Huskers will hit the road for their next matchup against Big Ten rival Iowa on Friday night. Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m. and can be viewed on the Big Ten Network.

🗣️ GO BIG RED!‼️@HuskerMBB stuns No. 1 Purdue, for its first win over a No. 1 since 1982, and the fans storm the floor. pic.twitter.com/mw8hnXXZ8P — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) January 10, 2024

Nice start, Nebraska. 💻: Peacock pic.twitter.com/wFWMWKW9u9 — Nebraska On BTN (@NebraskaOnBTN) January 10, 2024

The VISION by the Huskers right now! 👀 @HuskerMBB pic.twitter.com/ZTiv1VEZZv — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) January 10, 2024

A MAJOR shot from Sam Hoiberg! 😤 @HuskerMBB pic.twitter.com/e6GhPQpfXV — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) January 10, 2024

PBA just got 𝘭𝘰𝘶𝘥. 🔊@samhoiberg's latest steal and bucket ignited the @HuskerMBB fans. 💻: Peacock pic.twitter.com/fmHDcbtVkV — Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) January 10, 2024

Big Red is on the move! 💨 🔥 @HuskerMBB pic.twitter.com/0xHj5RyCvA — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) January 10, 2024

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire