Advertisement

Men’s basketball takes down No. 1 Purdue in historic upset

Thomas Codo
·2 min read

The last time Nebraska men’s basketball squared off against Purdue in Lincoln, the No. 1 Boilermakers escaped in overtime, 65-62. This time around, the Huskers didn’t let No. 1 Purdue leave with a win. Instead, Nebraska achieved the historic upset, taking down the Boilermakers 88-72.

This is the first time Nebraska took down the No. 1 team in the nation since 1982. The Huskers held on to the lead for a majority of the game, including the entire second half. As a team, Nebraska finished 29-of-57 in total shooting, 14-of-23 in 3-point shooting and 16-of-19 in free throw shooting.

Keisei Tominaga appeared unstoppable in the win for the Huskers, despite only scoring 19 points. Tominaga went five-of-12 in total shooting but landed a season-high five-of-nine shots from beyond the arc.

Rienk Mast finished just behind Tominaga in scoring, dropping 18 points by going eight-of-17 in total shooting. C.J. Wilcher also delivered big in shooting, scoring 16 points off the bench and landing three-of-four shots from beyond the arc.

Nebraska now moves to 13-3 and are three wins from matching their season total last year. The Huskers will hit the road for their next matchup against Big Ten rival Iowa on Friday night. Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m. and can be viewed on the Big Ten Network.

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire