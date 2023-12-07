Men’s basketball second half collapse leads to loss over Minnesota

The Huskers entered halftime up by 15 points over Minnesota. Somehow, someway, Nebraska gave it away. The Golden Gophers stormed back, doubling their second-half points scored compared to the Huskers, resulting in a 76-65 loss for Nebraska.

Foul trouble played a key role in the Huskers’ downfall, drawing 21 in total, leading to 18 free throws made by Minnesota. The rest of the stats between Nebraska and the Golden Gophers nearly mirrored one another.

The Huskers went 24-of-53 in field goal shooting, while Minnesota went 25-of-53. Nebraska landed five of its 18 total 3-pointers attempted, while the Golden Gophers landed eight-of-25. Both teams tied in total rebounds, with each side hauling in 32 on the night.

Brice Williams finished as the top scorer for the Huskers, dropping 18 points in the loss. Jamarques Lawrence scored a season-high 16 points and led the team in rebounds with seven. Juwan Gary rounded out the trio of Nebraska players to score double-digit points, finishing the game with 11.

The Huskers fall to 7-2 on the season and return home to host Michigan State on Sunday night. Tipoff is set for 5:30 p.m. and can be viewed on the Big Ten Network.

Going hard in the paint, Brice Williams (@bgotit_). 😤 pic.twitter.com/LRuEtAERxj — Nebraska On BTN (@NebraskaOnBTN) December 7, 2023

This steal from Brice Williams (@bgotit_) is eipc. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/EwHqrVAOYD — Nebraska On BTN (@NebraskaOnBTN) December 7, 2023

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire