Men’s basketball pulls away in 84-63 victory over Stony Brook

Nebraska men’s basketball played host to Stony Brook on Wednesday night. The Huskers clashed with the Seawolves for a majority of the game but managed to pull away for a 84-63 win.

Another Nebraska player returned to the front in a big way after Keisei Tominaga came back in its last game. Juwan Gary came back from injury for Nebraska and finished as the team’s leading scorer, dropping 19 points in the win. He also hauled in seven rebounds.

Charlotte transfer Brice Williams continued to make an impact on the court for Nebraska, delivering 17 points and leading the team in rebounds with nine. He also finished the game with four assists. Tominaga also brought a solid performance for the Huskers, dropping 16 points with six points coming from 3-point shooting.

Bradley transfer Rienk Mast rounded out Nebraska’s main scoring core, finishing with 14 points. Mast also earned eight rebounds and led the team in assists with five.

The team’s next game will see them travel up to South Dakota for a showdown against Oregon State on Saturday. Tipoff is set for 3 p.m. and can be viewed on Peacock.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire