Men’s basketball power rankings: U moves up as Big Ten play resumes

First 2024 Big Ten men's basketball power poll

1. Purdue (12-1, 1-1 in the Big Ten) — Big Ten's most dominant player is Zach Edey again, but Boilermaker backcourt is likely key to repeating as league champions.

2. Illinois (10-2, 1-0) — Leading scorer Terrence Shannon Jr.'s legal situation looms as a huge dark cloud over a strong start for the Illini with a top-10 national ranking.

3. Ohio State (11-2, 1-1) — The Buckeyes are the most improved team in the Big Ten behind the trio of Roddy Gayle Jr., Bruce Thornton, and ex-Gopher Jamison Battle.

4. Wisconsin (9-3, 1-0) — The Badgers had arguably the toughest nonconference schedule outside of Purdue, but they still managed to get wins against Marquette and Virginia.

5. Indiana (10-3, 2-0) — The Hoosiers will go as far as their frontcourt of Kel'el Ware and Malik Reneau can take them. They've combined to average 31 points and 14 rebounds.

6. Northwestern (10-2, 1-0) — The Wildcats were the first team to beat mighty Purdue, but they're not just a one-hit wonder led by guard Boo Buie.

7. Michigan State (8-5, 0-2) — A 4-5 record to start was Tom Izzo's worst since his debut season in 1995-96, but the Spartans are talented enough to turn things around.

8. Maryland (9-4, 1-1) — The Terps turned things around after a disappointing start with help from Jahmir Young, who had 37 points in a win vs. UCLA last month.

9. Gophers (10-3, 1-1) — Dawson Garcia is back healthy, but Ben Johnson also seemed to improve the team's other players a great deal in Garcia's absence.

10. Nebraska (11-2, 1-1) — The Huskers would be higher after nice wins vs. Michigan State and Kansas State, but they fell at Minnesota when Garcia was hurt.

11. Iowa (8-5, 0-2) — Hawkeyes could be better than their record shows with all five losses to Power Five opponents, including four away from home.

12. Rutgers (8-4, 0-1) — Scarlet Knights have the Big Ten's best recruiting class for next year, but they're still hoping to get back on track before then.

13. Michigan (6-7, 1-1) — Juwan Howard's back on the sidelines after recovering from heart surgery, but the Wolverines dropped below .500 after falling to McNeese State.

14. Penn State (7-6, 1-1) — The Nittany Lions showed some signs of life by ending a five-game losing streak last month with a win vs. Ohio State at home.