Men’s basketball moves to 7-0 on the season with win over Cal State Fullerton

The Huskers continue the historically strong start to the season with an 85-72 win over California State Fullerton on Sunday afternoon.

Nebraska delivered five double-digit scorers in a highly productive outing by both teams. The Titans finished with a 41.8 shooting percentage, going 9-of-22 from beyond the arc while shooting seven free throws off nine attempts. The Huskers meanwhile shot an impressive 46.6 from the field, landing 12-of-30 3-pointers and shooting 19-of-20 from the free throw line.

Bradley transfer Rienk Mast led the charge for Nebraska, scoring 19 points, hauling in nine rebounds and going three-for-three from beyond the arc. Keisei Tominaga was also perfect in 3-point shooting, going 3-for-3 as well, which accompanied his perfect field goal shooting, going five-of-five in the win. This gave Tominaga 17 points in the win for his third double-digit game of the season.

The Huskers are now 7-0 on the season. This marks the best start in head coach Fred Hoiberg’s tenure at Nebraska. The Huskers will face their first big test of the season next Sunday, welcoming in No. 8 Creighton. Tipoff is set for 3:00 p.m. and can be viewed on FS1.

