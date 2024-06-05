Men’s basketball lands UCLA transfer Berke Buyuktuncel

The Huskers landed another player in the transfer portal. Berke Buyuktuncel, a power forward from UCLA, officially committed to Nebraska. This is the Huskers’ sixth transfer of the offseason.

The 6-foot, 9-inch power forward played in 26 games during one season with the Bruins. Buyuktuncel averaged 4.5 points and 2.5 rebounds in 16.2 minutes per game and shot 38.5 % from the field, 29.7% from 3-point range, and 62.8% from the free-throw line.

Prior to UCLA, Buyuktuncel represented Turkey on the international stage, including the FIBA U18 European Championship in 2022, during which he averaged 12.3 points, 7.4 boards, 2.1 assists and 2.1 steals per game.

In the summer of 2023, Buyuktuncel helped Turkey finish in third place at the FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup. In Turkey’s 84-70 win over the United States, Buyuktuncel scored 19 points, four rebounds, five assists and two steals.

The Huskers lost two key forwards, Josiah Allick to graduation and Rienk Mast to knee surgery. Buyuktuncel joins Nebraska’s frontcourt, which includes North Dakota State transfer Andrew Morgan and Washington transfer Braxton Meah, each helping fill the void.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire