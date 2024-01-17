Men’s basketball: Gophers have two big injury issues going into Michigan State game

The Gophers men’s basketball team has two injury concerns going into Thursday’s game at Michigan State.

Point guard Elijah Hawkins (ankle) and center Pharrel Payne (back) are game-time decisions against the Spartans, according to U head coach Ben Johnson on Wednesday.

Minnesota (12-5, 3-3 Big Ten) might be shorthanded as it looks to end a two-game losing streak against Michigan Sate (10-7, 2-4) at Breslin Center in East Lansing, Mich.

Hawkins sprained his ankle in the first half of Monday’s 86-77 loss to Iowa, but played 19 minutes in the second half.

Johnson said he had doubts Hawkins would be able to come out for the second half. Johnson added that Hawkins’ sprain is not as bad as the one that sidelined Dawson Garcia for three games in December.

Payne’s injury limited him to 14 minutes of playing time against the Hawkeyes. He was seen receiving treatment on the bench during breaks.

Both players were held out of practices this week.

