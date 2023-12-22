Men’s basketball: Balanced approach aids Gophers in 80-63 win over Ball State

Gophers guard Cam Christie hit a contested 3-pointer to beat the shot clock early in Thursday’s game against Ball State. On the next possession, he had a better look from deep but passed it up and found Josh Ola-Joseph for an easier layup.

Head coach Ben Johnson appreciated the smart play, pointing at his true freshman after the play.

Christie’s assist, part of a career-high six, contributed to the Gophers’ hot start in an 80-63 win over Ball State at Williams Arena.

“He’s got a really good feel,” Johnson said about Christie postgame. “You want to reward. Sometimes it doesn’t get the highlight or the recognition that it (deserves). Just that simple play, especially a guy that just made one, passing one up. It gives confidence to teammates, too.”

The Gophers (9-3) extended their winning streak to four, while Ball State (8-4) lost its second consecutive.

Minnesota, a 12-point favorite, didn’t put away Ball State for good until late in the game, despite a huge gulf between the teams’ NET ratings — Minnesota at 95, Ball State at 223.

After a nine-day layoff for class finals, the U bucked a recent trend and started hot even before Christie’s heady assist. Mike Mitchell Jr. hit two 3-pointers from the wing to start the game. Feeling it early, the Pepperdine transfer ended with a season-high 20 points; he has scored at least 12 points in five of the previous six games.

“Each game I’m getting more comfortable,” Mitchell said. “Each minute.”

Ball State’s leading scorer Basheer Jihad was forced to deal with routine double teams from U defenders in the post; the 6-9 junior committed five turnovers and had only one point in his opening 12 minutes. Jihad, who was averaging 18.5 points per game, came on stronger and finished with 17 points on 10 shots.

Jalin Anderson picked up the slack for Ball State with 26 points.

With leading scorer Dawson Garcia (ankle) missing a third straight game, Minnesota had five players in players in double figures: Pharrel Payne at 13, Elijah Hawkins and Ola-Joseph at 12 apiece and Christie at 11.

‘It can be anybody’s night,” Mitchell said. “It just happened to be my night and Pharrel’s night.”

“Everybody’s,” Payne chimed in.

Hawkins finished with nine assists, which nearly kept alive a streak of three games in double-digit dimes. He set a program record with 17 assists against Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis last week.

The Gophers led 39-27 at the half, with Mitchell leading seven scorers with 10 points.

Minnesota jumped out to a 26-9 lead after nine minutes, but a six-minute scoring drought allowed Ball State to get back in the game. Ball State cut the Gophers’ lead to seven with seven minutes left, but Minnesota used an 11-0 lead to put the game out of reach.

The Gophers will go on a holiday break until Monday, when they will prepare for the final nonconference game of the season, Dec. 29 against Maine at The Barn.

