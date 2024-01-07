Men’s basketball falls to No. 21 Wisconsin 88-72

The Huskers faced one of their biggest tests of the year on the road Saturday afternoon, taking on No. 21 Wisconsin. Though Nebraska put up a fight, it fell behind early and never managed to close the deficit, resulting in an 88-72 loss.

The Huskers went 26-of-53 in total shooting for the game, but their defense had no answers for the Badgers’ offense. Wisconsin went 33-of-60 in total shooting, giving it the edge over Nebraska on the afternoon.

Keisei Tominaga once again finished as the Huskers’ leading scorer. Tominaga went seven-of-ten in field goal shooting and three-of-six from beyond the arc in the loss. This translated to 17 points for the guard.

Rienk Mast finished directly behind Tominaga in points, producing 16 on the afternoon. The transfer went six-of-14 in total shooting and finished as the team’s co-leader in rebounds, hauling in six. Sam Hoiberg accompanied Mast in total rebounds, securing six as well.

Brice Williams also cracked double-digits in points scored for Nebraska, finishing with 10 points. Williams also surpassed 1,000 career points in the outing, becoming the 31st Husker in school history to reach the milestone.

With the loss, the Huskers fall to 12-3 and will return home Tuesday night for another big challenge, hosting No. 1 Purdue. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. and can be viewed on Peacock.

Dude can flat out hoop. S/O @bgotit_ on reaching 1,000 career points. pic.twitter.com/PNDO2WXi9z — Nebraska Men's Basketball (@HuskerMBB) January 6, 2024

