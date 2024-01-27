Men’s basketball falls to Maryland 73-51 on the road

The road woes continued for the Huskers’ men’s basketball team in its Saturday east coast showdown against Maryland. Nebraska is 0-5 in conference away games this season after falling to the Terrapins 73-51.

Maryland controlled the game throughout, leading the Huskers 44-27 at halftime and holding a comfortable margin. The Terrapins attempted 21 more shots and landed nine baskets than Nebraska in the game. Maryland also scored 25 points off the Huskers’ 18 turnovers and outrebounded them 43-25.

C.J. Wilcher finished as Nebraska’s only double-digit scorer, dropping 14 points in the game. Wilcher also finished five-of-seven in shooting and four-of-six in three-point shooting.

Nebraska falls to 15-6 as it enters its final third of the regular season. The Huskers will split the final ten games, with five on the road and five at home. Nebraska returns home for its next game, hosting No. 13 Wisconsin on Thursday night. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. and can be viewed on the Big Ten Network.

