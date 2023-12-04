Men’s basketball falls big to No. 15 Creighton 89-60

The 7-0 Huskers faced their first big test of the 2023-2024 season on Sunday afternoon with in-state rival No. 15 Creighton. Last year, Nebraska upset the Bluejays in Omaha and looked to do it again this year in Lincoln. This did not come to pass as Creighton delivered a hard 89-60 loss to the Huskers.

Though Nebraska battled it out with the Bluejays for a majority of the first half, missed opportunities began piling up, leading to Creighton eventually pulling away. The Huskers went just 24-of-71 in field goal shooting and a season-low 2-of-22 from 3-point range. The Bluejays, on the other hand, blew by Nebraska in shooting, going 32-of-69 from the field and 14-of-40 from beyond the arc.

Keisei Tominaga finished as Nebraska’s only double-digit scorer in the loss, dropping 20 points. This is Tominaga’s second 20-plus point game of the season and fourth double-digit scoring game.

The Huskers will face their first Big Ten opponent on Wednesday as they travel up to Minnesota. Tipoff is set at 8:00 p.m. and can be viewed on the Big Ten Network.

Creighton dominates the battle of Nebraska 💪 @BluejayMBB pic.twitter.com/8yVil141Lk — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) December 3, 2023

Tough bucket from Keisei Tominaga 🔥@HuskerMBB pic.twitter.com/mK3LaUNIdh — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) December 3, 2023

Defense ➡️ offense for @HuskerMBB and the AND-1 for Keisei Tominaga 👏 pic.twitter.com/5J2dLbU69w — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) December 3, 2023

Juwan Gary jumps into the passing lane and throws it down on the break for @HuskerMBB 🙌 pic.twitter.com/U8OcYfx8xR — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) December 3, 2023

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire