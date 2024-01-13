Men’s basketball collapses on the road in loss against Iowa

The Huskers came off a historic upset win over No. 1 Purdue with a road game against conference rival Iowa on Friday night. Unlike its game against Purdue, Nebraska fell to the Hawkeyes 94-76.

Like its losses to Creighton and Wisconsin, the Huskers fell behind Iowa and couldn’t erase the deficit as the game went on. The Hawkeyes’ lead grew over Nebraska due to the margin between the teams in 3-point shooting. Iowa landed 15-of-35 shots from beyond the arc, while Nebraska only mustered up 4-of-26.

Rienk Mast and Josiah Allick shared the top spot as Nebraska’s leading scorer, dropping 14 points in the loss. Keisei Tominaga finished runner-up in scoring for Nebraska, delivering 13 points for the Huskers. Freshman Eli Rice rounded out the Huskers that cracked double-digits in points scored, tallying up 11 on the night, his third double-digit outing of the season.

The Huskers fall to 13-4 on the season and will face Rutgers on the road on Wednesday night. Tipoff is set for 6:00 p.m. and can be viewed on the Big Ten Network.

You tellin' us an Eli fried this Rice?! 🔥@HuskerMBB pic.twitter.com/R5HGT16YKF — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) January 13, 2024

Rienk Mast would not be denied. 😤 @HuskerMBB pic.twitter.com/WPrIQlpELb — Nebraska On BTN (@NebraskaOnBTN) January 13, 2024

IF THERE WAS AN OREO ON THE TABLE YOU BET HE'D DUNK THAT TOO@allick_josiah x @HuskerMBB pic.twitter.com/KxGlmYLvNL — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) January 13, 2024

