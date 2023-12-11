Men’s basketball bounces back with 77-70 win over Michigan State

The Huskers returned home following a Big Ten loss to Minnesota to host conference foe Michigan State. From tipoff to the final buzzer, Nebraska and the Spartans went back and forth. But the Huskers pulled away with the 77-70 victory at the end of the night.

Nebraska shot 27-of-54 while also landing 10-of-23 three-pointers and 13-of-15 free throws. This gave the Huskers the edge over Michigan State, who finished 27-of-62 in field goal shooting, 8-of-17 from beyond the arc, and just 8-of-9 from the free throw line.

Juwan Gary dropped 20 points on the night to lead Nebraska in scoring. Gary went 8-of-11 in shooting, 2-of-4 from beyond the arc, while also securing three steals. Keisei Tominaga finished the game as the Huskers’ leader in three-pointers, landing 3-of-7 from beyond the arc to accompany his 15 points scored.

Brice Williams scored 14 points in the win, going 4-of-7 in shooting and leading Nebraska in free throws, making 5-of-6. C.J. Wilcher rounded out the Huskers, who scored in double-digits, delivering 10 points while going 2-of-4 in 3-point shooting. Rienk Mast led Nebraska in rebounds, hauling in 14 on the night while scoring eight points and earning six assists.

The Huskers will hit the road for their next game, traveling down to Kansas State next Sunday. Tipoff is set for 2:00 p.m. and can be viewed on ESPN+.

Bounced back in a B1G way. pic.twitter.com/ft2TLdXomc — Nebraska Men's Basketball (@HuskerMBB) December 11, 2023

Gary again! This time he goes through the back door for the bucket! 😎 @takflight24 x @HuskerMBB pic.twitter.com/PWEt2KvO2L — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) December 11, 2023

Huskers get the bucket!! Less than a minute left! @HuskerMBB pic.twitter.com/caHtc9GBdw — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) December 11, 2023

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire