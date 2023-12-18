Men’s basketball AP Poll has no love for Florida after ECU win

Florida basketball’s win over the East Carolina Pirates on Thursday was far from impressive but as they, “A win is a win.” While that might be true (and also might not be), the Gators remained voteless in this week’s Associated Press Poll update for men’s basketball.

The Gators’ lone 70-65 victory this week was more Pyhrric than not, as the Orange and Blue looked weak against a significantly overmatched team for the second straight game. Add in the first half of the Merrimack Warriors matchup and one might get the impression that Todd Golden’s gang is trending in the wrong direction.

Even the objective measures agree. Todd Golden and Co. lost ground in both the NET rankings and the BPI rankings, falling four and three spots, respectively. The Orange and Blue have just three non-conference games remaining before the Southeastern Conference grind begins.

Next up for Florida are the also-unranked and voteless Michigan Wolverines, who will face the Gators in Charlotte, North Carolina, for this year’s Jumpman Invitational on Tuesday, Dec. 19. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET and the game will be broadcast on ESPN.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire