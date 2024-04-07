Men on the Bag – Augusta’s Black Caddies at Lucy Craft Laney Museum

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The Lucy Craft Laney Museum hosts a special event: Augusta’s Black Caddies Men on the Bag.

The series happens over several months. The next event is happening on Wednesday, April 10th. The event honors the legacy of African American caddies who played a crucial role in Augusta’s golf history.

During the event, attendees will enjoy performances by the Augusta Mini Theater, where actors will bring to life the stories of legendary caddies like Willie “Cemetery “ Perteet and Willie “Pappy” Stokes. These caddies, who guided golfers to victory and served as trusted advisors, will be celebrated for their skill and resilience.

In addition to the performances, guests can explore the museum’s exhibits, including displays on Augusta’s community history and the annual Golf Caddy showcase. Attendees will also have the chance to meet living caddies, hear their stories, and even collect signed caddy cards as souvenirs.

Lucy Craft Laney Museum Program Director Toni Dean joined Shawn to share more on what you can expect.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.