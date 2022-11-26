Memphis vs SMU prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 13, Saturday, November 26

Memphis vs SMU Prediction Game Preview

Memphis vs SMU How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 26

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Gerald J Ford Stadium, Dallas, TX

How To Watch: ESPN2

Record: Memphis (6-5), SMU (6-5)

Why Memphis Will Win

The passing attack is about as consistent as it gets.

It might not be quite as dominant or explosive as the SMU version, but Seth Henigan will complete over 60% of his passes, the O will come up with over 400 yards with more than 250 through the air, and it’ll keep on coming.

Combine the solid offense with a slew of takeaways – two ore more in six games – and there should be enough stops to hang around with the high-powered Mustangs.

But …

Why SMU Will Win

Memphis can’t enter the stadium without planning on hanging at least 30 on the board, but this isn’t the type of team that puts up 50 – that’s what it might have to do.

Again, this is a consistent attack that does a little of everything right, but it hasn’t put up a ton of points against the decent defenses.

Granted, SMU isn’t a brick wall defensively, but it’s not awful on third downs and it’s decent at coming up with sacks and generating pressure.

As long as the D can keep Memphis dominating the tempo, the offense that’s hitting close to 500 yards per game should be able to do the rest.

What’s Going To Happen

This won’t be the wild and crazy 77-63 shootout the Houston-SMU game was, but it’ll be a back-and-forth fight with both offenses putting up yards in chunks.

The SMU O won’t roll at will, but it’ll take the lead early and keep answering every Tiger score.

Memphis vs SMU Prediction, Line

SMU 40, Memphis 35

Line: SMU -4.5, o/u: 69.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Memphis vs SMU Must See Rating (out of 5): 3

