College Football Scoreboard, Predictions Week 12

No. 12 Oregon football defeats No. 10 Utah by a final score of 20-17 on Saturday, Nov. 19 in Eugene. The Ducks improve to 9-2 overall and 7-1 in conference, while the Utes fall to 8-3 overall and 6-2 in Pac-12 play. Follow Pac-12 football this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 football to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.