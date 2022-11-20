College Football Scoreboard, Predictions Week 12
College football schedule, predictions, game previews, lines, scoreboard, and TV listings for Week 12 of the season.
College football’s biggest teams continue their 2022 seasons during Saturday's Week 12 action. Here's a rundown of the day.
Oregon's defense picked up 3 turnovers and held Cameron Rising to just 170 passing yards. They arrived at the perfect time.
Here are the updated Big Ten football power rankings after the results of Week 12.
There are two games left in the regular season and the Big Ten still has both sides up for grabs. Week 12 will be telling with these games.
College Football Playoff rankings prediction. What will the fourth top 25 be when it comes out on Tuesday night?
We've been asking for Notre Dame-USC to matter more for years. Less than a single season into new coaching regimes, we appear headed there and we couldn't be more excited. Game on, @trojanswire.
Bowl Eligible Teams. Which college football teams are in, which ones are out, and who's on the bubble and need a win?
If Oregon beats Oregon State, the Ducks will meet #USC in the #Pac12 title game. If the Ducks lose, things could get complicated.
No. 12 Oregon football defeats No. 10 Utah by a final score of 20-17 on Saturday, Nov. 19 in Eugene. The Ducks improve to 9-2 overall and 7-1 in conference, while the Utes fall to 8-3 overall and 6-2 in Pac-12 play.
Our latest look at the Big Ten power rankings one week from the last week of the regular season. Is it Ohio State or Michigan? #B1G
After 12 weeks, who do you think will ultimately head to the CFP?
San Diego State vs New Mexico game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the Week 12 game on Friday, November 18
College football expert picks and predictions for Week 12 highlighted by USC at UCLA, Iowa at Minnesota, and Oklahoma State at Oklahoma
Big Ten college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 12 of the season.
.@IrishWireND is pulling for #USC this week, to fatten up the rankings value of a potential Irish win next week. Hey, we'll take it! #BeatTheBruins
Colorado State vs. Air Force: Falcons Game Preview, How to Watch, Odds, Prediction Can The Falcons Win Their Sixth Straight Against the Rams? Contact/Follow @Sean or @MWCWire The Ram-Falcon Trophy is on the Line in Colorado Springs! WEEK 12: Air ...
Tens of thousands of people will be at Camping World Stadium for the annual Florida Classic!
UCLA has come a long way from those photos we saw of their home games in September.
Washington State vs Arizona game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the Week 12 game on Saturday, November 19