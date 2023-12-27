Memphis vs. Iowa State schedule: Odds and how to watch 2023 Liberty Bowl

Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Rocco Becht (3) reacts after drawing an offside penalty on the Cincinnati Bearcats defense in the fourth quarter during a college football game between the Iowa State Cyclones and the Cincinnati Bearcats Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, at Nippert Stadium win Cincinnati. The Iowa State Cyclones won, 30-10.

The 65th AutoZone Liberty Bowl will feature the University of Memphis Tigers (9-3) against Iowa State Cyclones (7-5) at the Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Tennessee. This is the second time these two programs will meet and it will be a rematch of the 2017 Liberty Bowl, where Iowa State won 21-20 against the University of Memphis.

The Tigers have qualified for their 10th consecutive bowl game, having ended the season with a 9-3 record, including 6-2 in conference play. Quarterback Seth Henigan will lead the Tigers against the Cyclones, having finished the regular season with an 66.5% completion rate, accumulating 3,519 yards, throwing 28 touchdowns and just nine interceptions.

The Cyclones had a successful season, finishing with a 7-5 overall record and a 6-2 record in Big 12 conference play and have qualified for its sixth bowl game in the last seven years. The Cyclones freshman quarterback Rocco Becht had an impressive first season, leading the team with 2,674 yards and 20 touchdowns, while throwing only eight interceptions.

How to watch the 2023 Liberty Bowl: Memphis Tigers vs. Iowa State Cyclones TV channel and streaming:

The Memphis Tigers kick off against the Iowa State Cyclones in the 2023 Liberty Bowl on Friday, December 29 at 3:30 p.m., ET on ESPN and ESPN+.

2023 Liberty Bowl: Memphis Tigers vs. Iowa State Cyclones Predictions:

BetMGM: Iowa State will win

Staff writes: "Based on recent trends, the winning team model predicts Iowa State will win this bowl game with 64.7% confidence."

ESPN: Iowa State has a 62% chance to win

According to the ESPN Match Predictor, the Iowa State Cyclones have a 62.6% chance of beating the Memphis Tigers in the 2023 Liberty Bowl.

Bleacher Nation: Cyclones will win

Staff writes: "Our prediction for Iowa State vs. Memphis sees the Cyclones (-345 on the moneyline) as the pick to win. As for the over/under, we pick the over at 57.5 points."

College football bowl game rankings: The 41 postseason matchups from best to worst

2023 Liberty Bowl: Memphis Tigers vs. Iowa State Cyclones odds, betting lines:

The Iowa State Cyclones are favorites to defeat the Memphis Tigers, according to the BetMGM NCAA odds.

Spread: Iowa State (-8.5)

Moneyline: Iowa State (-350); Memphis (+260)

Over/under: 57.5

