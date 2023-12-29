Memphis vs. Iowa State: Predictions and odds for the Liberty Bowl

Bowl season rolls on into the final week of 2023, and one of the final bowls features what is essentially a home game for one Tennessee-based team.

The Memphis Tigers (9-3) are the "visiting" team when they play the Iowa State Cyclones (7-5) in this year's AutoZone Liberty Bowl. However, the stadium that hosts the bowl is none other than Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, the Tigers' home field in Tennessee.

Memphis is seeking its third straight bowl win under head coach Ryan Silverfield.

Iowa State's last bowl win came in the 2021 Fiesta Bowl, a game in which current 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy won offensive MVP.

Notably, this is a Liberty Bowl rematch between Memphis and Iowa State, who played each other in the same bowl in 2017. The Cyclones won that game, 21-20.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2023 Liberty Bowl.

Memphis' Seth Henigan (2) rushes toward the end zone against South Florida.

Memphis vs. Iowa State predictions

Memphis Commercial Appeal: Iowa State 38, Memphis 31

Jonah Dylan writes, "There are more points scored than in 2017, and it's close throughout. But in the end, the Cyclones spoil the Tigers' quasi-home game and earn another bowl win."

Des Moines Register: Iowa State 34, Memphis 31

Randy Peterson writes, "This is classic strength vs. strength – Iowa State’s rock-solid defense trying to slow high-scoring Memphis... Defense may not win games all the time, but that side of the ball certainly can keep the score close."

Winners and Whiners: Take the points for Memphis

Michael Briggs writes, "The Tigers have their defensive problems, but it would be shocking if their offense didn't come to play Friday on their home field. With ten wins in their sights, they will be competitive in this bowl game, keeping the final score close at the least."

ESPN: Iowa State have a high chance to win Liberty Bowl

ESPN Analytics give the Cyclones a 63.2% chance to beat Memphis on their home turf. The Tigers have a 36.8% chance to avenge their last Liberty Bowl loss.

Liberty Bowl game odds, spread and lines

Iowa State is favored to defeat Memphis according to the BetMGM college football odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering betting promos in 2023.

All odds as of Thursday evening.

Spread: Iowa State (-3.5)

Moneyline: Iowa State (-400); Memphis (+310)

Over/under: 57.5

How to watch Liberty Bowl: TV, streaming and schedule

When: Friday, Dec. 29, 3:30 p.m. ET

Where: Simmons Liberty Bank Stadium, Memphis, Tenn.

Cable TV: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN+; YouTube TV; Sling; FuboTV

