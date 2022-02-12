Memphis upsets No. 6 Houston, gets huge boost to NCAA Tournament hopes

Penny Hardaway’s Memphis Tigers have played their way back into the NCAA Tournament picture.

It’s been a tumultuous year for the talented Tigers, but things are starting to come together. Memphis went on the road and upset No. 6 Houston 69-59 on Saturday for its biggest win of the season.

Entering the season, the hype for Memphis mainly centered on its No. 1 recruiting class that includes five-star prospects Emoni Bates and Jalen Duren. With a young, star-studded team, there were plenty of growing pains, but the Tigers have now won five consecutive games to improve to 14-8 overall with an 8-4 record in conference play.

In Saturday’s win, Duren — a projected top 10 NBA draft pick — chipped in 14 points and 11 rebounds, but it was upperclassmen like Landers Nolley II, Lester Quinones and Deandre Williams that led the way.

Nolley had a season-high 20 points, including 4-of-5 from deep and 6-of-6 from the free-throw line. Quinones, who hit several clutch 3-pointers, had 13 points, as did Williams. Bates, meanwhile, missed his third consecutive game due to back pain.

Memphis led for most of the second half, but briefly coughed up that advantage and fell behind 53-48 with 5:05 to play. From there, Memphis went on a 15-0 run to flip that five-point deficit into a 10-point advantage with 1:02 to play. Houston would then cut the deficit to six before Memphis closed out the game by hitting six straight from the free-throw line.

The win marked Memphis’ first road victory over a top 10 team since 2005. It also snapped Houston’s 37-game winning streak at home. Before Saturday, UH hadn’t lost at home since December 2019. On top of that, it's the first time Houston has lost consecutive games since January 2017.

Memphis guard Landers Nolley II (3) and Memphis guard Alex Lomax (10) celebrate a foul in front of Houston's J'Wan Roberts, back left, and Jamal Shead (1) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Huge boost to Memphis' NCAA Tournament hopes

Saturday’s result was a massive boon for Memphis’ NCAA Tournament resume. It’s an always-important Quadrant 1 victory. Memphis also has Quad 1 wins over Virginia Tech, Alabama and Wichita State on the year.

Road games against strong AAC teams Cincinnati and SMU are next on the schedule. If the Tigers can keep it going, there’s a path to the NCAA Tournament.

Memphis hasn’t played in the NCAA Tournament since 2014 and Hardaway, in his third season at his alma mater, has been scratching and clawing to get the program back to that stage. Saturday’s win was a pivotal step toward reaching that goal.