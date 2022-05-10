Memphis TV station investigating weatherman for 'knuckle-dragging' tweet about Draymond Green

Fox 13 in Memphis has launched an investigation into meteorologist Joey Sulipeck's tweet on Saturday about Golden State forward Draymond Green.

The TV station announced its investigation on Monday while vowing to take "appropriate action."

During Saturday’s Memphis Grizzlies’ game, Meteorologist Joey Sulipeck tweeted a comment that does not reflect the values of FOX13. We take this matter very seriously and will take appropriate action pending a full investigation. — FOX13 Memphis (@FOX13Memphis) May 9, 2022

Sulipeck published his tweet on Saturday during Game 3 of the Grizzlies-Warriors series that's seen tensions escalate since Game 1 with multiple flagrant fouls and ejections. Grizzlies forward Kyle Anderson was ejected in the fourth quarter of Golden State's Game 3 win after picking up two technical fouls for arguing with officials.

Sulipeck responded with this tweet targeting Green. Warning: This tweet contains racist and NSFW language.

Emotions are high right now among teams and fans over the play in question but this right here? @joeysulipeck - unacceptable.



Memo to @FOX13Memphis - talk to your mans and check him. This is over the line and I won’t stand for it. This is bullsh-t. pic.twitter.com/RJsLDenByh — Evan Barnes〽️ (@evan_b) May 8, 2022

"And chew on this: Draymond runs his knuckle-dragging open mouth ALL GAME LONG, but mild-mannered Kyle Anderson disputes one call and gets ejected? Next level jackassery."

Story continues

After facing immediate backlash for the racist undertones of the tweet, including from Memphis Commercial Appeal sports reporter Evan Barnes (seen above), Sulipeck responded with another tweet.

"Anyone who knows me knows what I am," Sulipeck wrote. "Race is never an issue to me. To anyone who was offended, I apologize but there was no ill intent."

Sulipeck then deleted his Twitter account.

Draymond Green, Steve Kerr respond

Green hasn't spoken publicly about the tweet, but did respond on Instagram, urging Sulipeck: "Don't apologize. STAND ON IT!"

Draymond Green chimes in on the “knuckle dragging” comment. pic.twitter.com/l7eNQDmM5V — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) May 8, 2022

He also alluded to Sulipeck deleting his Twitter account.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was asked for his thoughts about the tweet on Sunday.

“I got off Twitter like over a year ago, and it's been blissful." Kerr responded. "No, I did not see that.

“Does it surprise me that a weatherman would tweet a slur at Draymond in 2022? Not in the slightest bit. This is America. This is how we operate.”

It's not clear what Fox 13 is investigating beyond Sulipeck's tweet or what the eventual consequences for the meteorologist might be. The Warriors-Grizzlies series is shifting back to Memphis for Game 5 on Wednesday after Golden State took a 3-1 lead with a Game 4 win on Monday.