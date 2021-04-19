Memphis transfer Jeffries commits to Mississippi State

Apr. 19—STARKVILLE — Ben Howland picked up another huge piece for his Mississippi State men's basketball team on Monday morning.

Memphis transfer D.J. Jeffries, a 6-foot-7 forward from Oliver Branch, announced his commitment to MSU on Twitter. The sophomore played in 47 games across a two-year span at Memphis and averaged 10.3 points and 4.8 rebounds per game.

He started 24 of the 47 games he played in and played an average of 26.3 minutes per game. He scored a career-high 23 points against Ole Miss in 2019 and scored in double-digits 26 times in his career.

Jeffries helped Memphis win the NIT this season with an impressive showing against Mississippi State in the NIT championship game. He finished that game 6 of 13 from the floor for 15 points and 5 rebounds as Memphis won, 77-64.

He is the second transfer to join Howland's squad after North Carolina's Garrison Brooks announced his transfer last week. Both players nearly signed with MSU out of high school, but decided to go with their respective schools instead.

Jeffries was a high school teammate of current Mississippi State forward Cameron Matthews, who started 10 games as a freshman this year.

Both will be in a talented forward group that also features Derek Fountain, Javian Davis and Tolu Smith, the SEC's leading rebounder.

