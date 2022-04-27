Memphis transfer guard Landers Nolley II commits to Cincinnati Bearcats

Wes Miller's final available scholarship for the 2022-23 season has been claimed.

Highly-coveted Memphis transfer Landers Nolley II announced Wednesday in a post via Twitter that he was staying in the American Athletic Conference and committing to the University of Cincinnati.

Nolley posted an image of himself in a red No. 3 Bearcats jersey with an accompanying caption that read, "Ready to do what they said I couldn’t."

The 6-foot-7 guard, who was named the Most Outstanding Player in Memphis' run to the NIT championship in 2021, took official visits to Texas A&M and N.C. State before visiting Cincinnati earlier this week.

Memphis Tigers' Landers Nolley II (3) reacts after scoring during the first half of a game Sunday, Jan. 9, at FedExForum. The Memphis Tigers defeated the Cincinnati Bearcats 87-80.

Nolley, who played last season as a redshirt junior for the Tigers, comes to Cincinnati with career averages of 12.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 89 games (72 starts).

Nolley went 3-0 against the Bearcats while at Memphis.

Heading into this offseason, Miller needed to find more offensive creators, more offensive production in the frontcourt and more rebounding. He's done it.

Nolley brings more offense to Cincinnati's backcourt, while Indiana transfer guard Rob Phinisee and Old Dominion transfer forward Kalu Ezikpe add experience and production on both ends of the floor.

After redshirting his freshman season at Virginia Tech, Nolley, a Fairburn, Georgia, native, averaged 15.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists as a freshman with the Hokies and was named to the Atlantic Coast Conference All-Freshman Team.

Nolley then transferred to Memphis where he led the Tigers in points (13.1), minutes (27.5), 3-point shooting (39%, 65-for-168) and free-throw shooting (80.3%, 49-for-61) during the 2020-21 season.

Nolley was named preseason first-team All-AAC prior to the 2021-22 season.

