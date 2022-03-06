Memphis tops No. 14 Houston 75-61

  • Memphis' Alex Lomax (10) celebrates after the team scores in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Houston, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Karen Pulfer Focht)
    Memphis tops No. 14 Houston 75-61

  • Houston's Robbie Armbrester (2) tries to gain control of the ball as Memphis' Chandler Lawson (4) defends in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Karen Pulfer Focht)
  • Memphis' Landers Nolley ll (3) plows past Houston's Ramon Walker Jr. (3) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Karen Pulfer Focht)
  • Memphis guard Jalen Duren (2) looks to pass as Houston's Josh Carlton (25) defends in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Karen Pulfer Focht)
  • Memphis center Jalen Duren (2) and Houston center Josh Carlton (25) wait for the jump ball at the start of the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Karen Pulfer Focht)
  • Memphis guard Alex Lomax (10) defends Houston guard Jamal Shead (1) as he heads down court in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Karen Pulfer Focht)
  • Memphis Head Coach Penny Hardaway talks to Alex Lomax in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Houston Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Karen Pulfer Focht)
  • Memphis forward DeAndre Williams (12) gets past Houston forward Fabian White Jr. (35) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Karen Pulfer Focht)
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) Tyler Harris scored 15 points and Landers Nolley and Lester Quinones added 11 each to lead Memphis to a 75-61 victory over No. 14 Houston on Sunday.

Kyler Edwards led Houston (26-5) with 19 points.

The Tigers defeated Houston for the second time this season. Memphis (19-9) beat the Cougars 69-59 last month in Houston to snap the Cougars' 37-game home winning streak.

The Tigers finished 13-5 in the American Athletic Conference. The 13 conference wins broke the single-season record for the Tigers, who won 12 in 2013-14.

The Tigers won their third consecutive game against a ranked opponent for the first time since the 2007-08 season, when they reached the national championship game against Kansas.

After surging to a 20-point halftime lead, Memphis was never challenged in the second half. The closest the Cougars got was 13 points (59-46) with 12:24 to go.

Memphis jumped to an 11-4 lead in the opening five minutes by converting five Houston turnovers into seven points. The Tigers' lead stretched to 14 points (28-14) with eight minutes to go in the first half on Nolley's 3-pointer and increased to 22 points (42-20) on Quinones' 3-pointer - following Memphis' eighth steal - with 3:56 to go.

The Tigers led 49-29 at halftime after shooting 57 percent and scoring 20 points off turnovers. The Memphis bench contributed 20 points in first half, led by 13 from Harris.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

