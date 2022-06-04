Memphis Tigers Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

Memphis Tigers Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Memphis Tigers Preview

Offense, Defense Breakdown

Season Prediction, What Will Happen

Keys To The Season | Memphis Schedule

Seth Henigan, QB Soph.

He wasn’t supposed to be the main man who ran the offense, Grant Gunnell came in from Arizona, and Peter Parrish was a nice transfer from LSU, but it was the 6-3, 200-pound Henigan who stepped up and rocked as a freshman completing 235 of 393 passes for 3,322 yards and 25 touchdowns and eight picks, and he ran for 147 yards.

Quindell Johnson, S Sr.

6-1, 195. 243 tackles, 6 INT, 26 broken up passes, 1 sack, 10 TFL in three seasons. Second Team All-AAC

Brandon Thomas, RB Soph.

5-11, 200. 116 carries, 669 yards (6.5 ypc), 8 TD. 8 catches for 52 yards.

Greg Rubin, CB Soph.

5-11, 180. 59 tackles, 14 broken up passes, 1 TFL last season

Xavier Cullens, LB Sr.

6-1, 225. 172 tackles, 5 sacks, 16 TFL, 3 INT, 8 broken up passes in four seasons

Rodney Owens, S Sr.

6-0, 180. 134 tackles, 5 INT, 16 broken up passes, 1 forced fumble, 4 sacks, 8 TFL over the last three seasons

Geoffrey Cantin-Arku, LB Jr.

6-4, 220. 104 tackles, 5 sacks, 11 TFL, 1 broken up pass, 2 forced fumbles in two yards at Syracuse

Javon Ivory, WR Jr.

6-2, 180. 52 catches, 769 yards (14.8 ypc), 6 TD over the last two seasons

Joe Doyle, P Sr.

6-1, 199. Former Tennessee transfer punted 41 times last year for 1,888 yards averaging 46 yards per kick with 16 put inside the 20.

Eddie Lewis, WR Sr.

5-11, 192. 22 catches, 349 yards (15.9 ypc), 4 TD

Memphis Tigers Preview

Offense, Defense Breakdown

Season Prediction, What Will Happen

Keys To The Season | Memphis Schedule

[protected-iframe id=”361699434b6d70baf15f631ed2408ac1-97672683-92922408″ info=”https://www.googletagservices.com/tag/js/gpt.js” ]

– 2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams

1

1

1

1