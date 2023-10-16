Memphis Tigers basketball: How Penny Hardaway's team fared in preseason USA TODAY coaches poll

With so many new pieces, nobody is quite sure what to expect from Memphis Tigers basketball in 2023-24.

That is reflected in the USA TODAY Sports preseason Top 25 men's basketball coaches poll. Penny Hardaway's team received three votes, tying it with Oregon for 41st. The USA TODAY Sports board of coaches is made up of 32 Division I head coaches. Tulane's Ron Hunter is the AAC's representative. Florida Atlantic, at No. 9, is the only AAC team in the top 25.

The Tigers, who received eight votes in the final USA TODAY Sports coaches poll last season, return just two players (Malcolm Dandridge and Jayden Hardaway). Penny Hardaway has rebuilt his team almost entirely, bringing in a bevy of transfers and several true freshmen.

Last week, Alabama transfer point guard Jahvon Quinerly was named a preseason first-team all-AAC selection, and Louisiana transfer center Jordan Brown was named to the second team. Carl Cherenfant and JJ Taylor were selected by AAC coaches as the preseason co-Rookies of the Year.

Memphis will face teams in the USA TODAY Sports preseason top 25 at least three times (FAU twice and Texas A&M). The Tigers also might play Arkansas (No. 14) and either Villanova (No. 20) or North Carolina (No. 21) at the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas in late November.

Other teams on the Tigers' schedule that received votes include Virginia and Missouri.

Memphis' first exhibition game is set for Oct. 29. The regular season begins Nov. 6, when Memphis will host Jackson State at FedExForum.

