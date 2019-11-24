Loose cat scampers onto field at Memphis-South Florida, takes refuge under cart

South Florida might have a new mascot. (Photo by J. Meric/Getty Images)

The most elusive runner in Saturday’s game between Memphis and South Florida played for neither team. In fact, it wasn’t even human.

A loose cat managed to make it onto the field in the third quarter, running more than 40 yards down the sideline before bolting out-of-bounds and under a nearby cart.

🚨 ANOTHER CAT ON A FOOTBALL FIELD 🚨pic.twitter.com/g3HFA33mdX — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) November 23, 2019

Cat’s got good escapability. Low pad level. Makes quick cuts. pic.twitter.com/mAqslyN2GZ — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) November 23, 2019

It’s unclear what became of the cat from there.

This is the second time this month a cat has run onto a televised football game and into our hearts. The cat at Raymond James Stadium was preceded by the black cat that interrupted a Monday Night Football game between the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants on Nov. 4.

Halloween isn't over yet 😹 pic.twitter.com/XhLDP3NgJO — New York Giants (@Giants) November 5, 2019

That cat also remains at large, though the Cowboys eagerly embraced it the following week by declaring it one of the team’s starters. We’ll see if South Florida is able to procure its own furry mascot.

