Loose cat scampers onto field at Memphis-South Florida, takes refuge under cart

Jack BaerYahoo Sports Contributor
South Florida might have a new mascot. (Photo by J. Meric/Getty Images)
South Florida might have a new mascot. (Photo by J. Meric/Getty Images)

The most elusive runner in Saturday’s game between Memphis and South Florida played for neither team. In fact, it wasn’t even human.

A loose cat managed to make it onto the field in the third quarter, running more than 40 yards down the sideline before bolting out-of-bounds and under a nearby cart.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

It’s unclear what became of the cat from there.

This is the second time this month a cat has run onto a televised football game and into our hearts. The cat at Raymond James Stadium was preceded by the black cat that interrupted a Monday Night Football game between the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants on Nov. 4.

That cat also remains at large, though the Cowboys eagerly embraced it the following week by declaring it one of the team’s starters. We’ll see if South Florida is able to procure its own furry mascot.

More from Yahoo Sports:

What to Read Next