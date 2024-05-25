Memphis sits on wrong side of Power 5 antitrust settlement

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The gap between the haves and have-nots continues to grow wider by the day with the Memphis Tigers again, seemingly on the wrong side of things.

The latest setback,the NCAA’s monumental decision to settle three antitrust cases and it’s issues with the Power 5 and to create a new structure moving forward, where schools by as early as next year being able to pay players up to $20 million a year.



Currently, the Tigers are not in a Power 5 conference and there’s no telling if and when they will be which begs the question.

The University just celebrate a huge $25 million NIL deal from FedEx over the next five years.

The NCAA will also pay back $2.7 billion to former Division-1 players, but the chasm between the Power 5 and everyone else continues to widen.

