Memphis reportedly will not keep Dion Waiters, buyout/waive coming

Memphis took on a lot of salary to get Justise Winslow out of Miami in what will be remembered as the Andre Iguodala trade.

The Grizzlies are not keeping all that money on the books, plus they already have a crowd at the two guard with the just extended Dillon Brooks, De'Anthony Melton, and Grayson Allen.

All that means they intend to let Dion Waiters go, reports Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

Memphis Grizzlies do not plan to keep guard Dion Waiters with a buyout or release on the horizon, league sources tell Yahoo Sports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 6, 2020





That will leave $12.7 million (maybe minus a little less) as dead salary on the books next season, but the Grizzlies seem ready to live with that.

Once he clears waivers, Waiters will be a free agent who can sign anywhere.

Waiters can still get buckets and shoot the three, but his rough season in Miami is not going to help his cause — the Heat suspended Waiters three times this season. The first time was for the first game of the season due to “conduct detrimental to the team” (Waiters responded to that by taking a shot at Erik Spoelstra on Instagram). The second time again was for “conduct detrimental to the team” and not too coincidentally came right after first responders had to be called to the Celtics’ team plane because Waiters took too many “edible” gummy bears and had a panic attack. The third suspension was for “failure to adhere to team policies, violation of team rules and continued insubordination.”

Waiters accepted responsibility for his “immature decisions.”

Waiters has played in just three Heat games this season, averaging 9.3 points a game in those contests.