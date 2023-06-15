Memphis president, AD react to latest Big 12 expansion, realignment reports

Whether Memphis is part of Big 12 expansion plans or not, school officials are keeping their cards close to the vest.

Last week, a delegation of Big 12 officials (which included commissioner Brett Yormark) reportedly toured campus as well as Memphis' athletic facilities, while also meeting with key city and university figures. The visit was reportedly part of the Big 12’s “due diligence” as it continued to explore the prospect of expanding.

Yormark subsequently issued a statement to try to poke holes in the initial report.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

“I’ve never met with anyone at Memphis about adding them to the Big 12, nor have I been on campus,” he said.

On Wednesday, when asked to address the validity of Yormark’s reported visit, Memphis president Bill Hardgrave declined.

“Yeah, I’m not going to talk about any of that,” he told The Commercial Appeal.

Memphis vice president and athletic director Laird Veatch also neither confirmed nor denied that any meetings took place.

“You know, what I would say is we have, throughout, tried to be really professional and thoughtful about not commenting about the process,” said Veatch. “We’ll continue that. I believe that’s the right way to operate. You don’t want to get into commenting or speculation on anything. It’s not beneficial to the university or to the process or to anybody involved.”

Advertisement

Memphis is one of several schools reportedly drawing interest from the Big 12 as it considers expanding for the second time in two years. Others include Colorado – as the headliner of a package deal with fellow Pac-12 schools Arizona State, Arizona and Utah – and UConn, according to multiple reports, none of which have been shot down publicly by Yormark.

The Big 12’s most recent expansion pulled three schools from the American Athletic Conference (Houston, Cincinnati and UCF) and added BYU. Those moves were made not long after Oklahoma and Texas announced they were leaving the Big 12 for the SEC. The AAC, to account for its departures, has since itself expanded. Joining Memphis and others in the AAC on July 1 will be Charlotte, UTSA, Rice, North Texas, FAU and UAB – all of which are defecting from Conference USA.

Memphis officials have made it clear in recent years how motivated they are to level-up from a conference affiliation perspective. The school is on the verge of embarking upon a massive renovation project for Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. The plan is for $150-$200 million worth of work to begin shortly after the 2023 football season and have it completed by before the start of the 2025 season.

GIANNOTTO: Memphis to the Big 12 makes sense – if common sense actually matters

Advertisement

CONFERENCE EXPANSION: Big 12 commissioner visits Memphis for 'due diligence' | Report

SIGN UP: Memphis Tigers Basketball Insider text group with Jason Munz

The University of Memphis and the City of Memphis have announced plans to pursue a $150-200 million renovation to Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium to revitalize and modernize the home of Memphis Tiger Football.

“We’ve all had the opportunity to see, really, all the Big 12 stadiums and other stadiums across the country,” Veatch said when the project was announced in May 2022. “We need to look like we belong, and this is the kind of stadium that looks like it belongs in that club.”

Hardgrave, who was named university president in November 2021, acknowledged Wednesday that his vision for the athletic department’s future is in line with Veatch’s.

“As we would with our academic programs, same thing with athletic programs – we want to position them to be in the very best position,” said Hardgrave. “In a conference that really suits us and puts us consistent with our vision and our new strategic plan, (which is) to be a nationally recognized public research institution.

Advertisement

“And our athletics is a big part of that national recognition. The bigger stage you’re on, the more recognition you have nationally.”

There is no specific timeline on any moves the Big 12 may or may not make. Much of what it might do largely depends on the outcome of the Pac-12’s new media rights deal – which is still in the process of being negotiated.

Reach sports writer Jason Munz at jason.munz@commercialappeal.com or on Twitter @munzly.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Memphis president, AD react to latest Big 12 expansion reports