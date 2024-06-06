Memphis officially sign four transfers for 2024-25 season

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The University of Memphis men’s basketball program and head coach Penny Hardaway announced Thursday the official signings of four transfers to the 2024-25 squad.

PJ Haggerty (Tulsa), Dain Danija (Illinois), Colby Rogers (Wichita State) and Tyrese Hunter (Texas) make up the first batch of the new-look Tigers.

PJ HAGGERTY

The 6-foot-3 guard will join the Tigers after spending last season at Tulsa where he helped the Golden Hurricane improve its win total by 11 games from 2022-23. Prior to that, Haggerty spent 2022-23 at TCU as a redshirt. He will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Haggerty comes to Memphis as a consensus top-5 transfer in the portal after becoming only the second freshman in Division I over the last 30-plus years to average at least 21.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals in a season.

He was a third team All-American Athletic Conference selection and the unanimous AAC Freshman of the Year last season after setting the league’s record with 14 Freshman of the Week honors. He was also named the Kyle Macy National Freshman of the Year in April.

Haggerty started all 31 games for the Golden Hurricane and ranked 15th in the nation in scoring (21.2) while finishing seventh in the league in assists (3.8). He was second in the AAC in overall scoring and his 23.4 points per game in league play topped David Jones for first in the conference.

The Crosby, Texas native was one of the best in the nation in getting to the free throw line, drawing 7.9 fouls per 40 minutes, which ranked third in Division I. He only finished behind unanimous National Player of the Year Zach Edey with 309 free throw attempts, while his 237 free throw makes were third-most in the country.

Haggerty shot 49.3 percent from the field (199-of-404) on the year and led the AAC with 20 points in

20 of Tulsa’s 31 games. He exploded for a career-high 32 points in an upset of AAC regular season champion South Florida in the season finale.

In his only matchup against Memphis to open conference play on January 4, Haggerty posted 27 points on 10-of-19 shooting with eight rebounds, four dimes and three steals.

Haggerty was a three-star recruit and began his collegiate career at TCU in 2022-23 where he redshirted after playing in six games.

DAIN DAINJA

The 6-foot-10 transfer big man comes to the 901 after spending the last two seasons at Illinois where he helped lead the program to 49 wins. Prior to that, Dainja spent his first two collegiate seasons at Baylor (2020-22), winning a NCAA National Championship with the Bears in 2021. He has one season of eligibility remaining.

Dainja started all 38 games for the Illini last season, averaging 6.1 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting a team-high 66.9 percent from the field (101-of-151) in just 10.6 minutes per game. He also put up 22 blocks and seven steals for a team that won the Big Ten championship and reached the Elite Eight before falling to eventual back-to-back national champion UConn.

He set the Illinois program record for consecutive field goals made at 20, a streak that spanned six postseason games.

Dainja scored double digits in eight games, including 18 points against Ohio State that sparked a second-half comeback in the Big Ten quarterfinals and a season-high 21 points against Morehead State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The native Minnesotan scored double figures in 10 games and grabbed five or more rebounds in 16 for the 29-9 Illini.

In his first season with the Illini in 2022-23, Dainja played a substantial role, appearing in 33 games with 21 starts. He averaged 9.5 points and 5.5 rebounds in 20.6 minutes per game and tallied 39 blocks with 25 steals.

Dainja spent the first two seasons of his college career at Baylor where he won a National Championship with the Bears in 2020-21.

COLBY ROGERS

One of the most coveted 3-point shooters in the country, Rogers transfers within the American Athletic Conference to Memphis after spending two seasons at Wichita State. Prior to that, Rogers was an all-conference performer at Siena in 2021-22 and finished as Cal Poly’s second-leading scorer in each of his two seasons with the Mustangs (2019-21). He has one final season of eligibility remaining.

After sitting out the 2022-23 campaign to satisfy NCAA transfer rules, the 6-foot-4 guard started all 34 games for the Shockers last season and averaged a team high 16.4 points with 3.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists each time out.

Rogers broke the program’s single-season record with 99 made 3-pointers (17th in DI) and connected at a 40.9-percent clip (25th in DI) on 7.1 attempts per game. Only once in Memphis basketball history has a player made more than 90 triples in a season (Rodney Carney, 102, in 2005-06).

The Covington, Georgia product scored 10-plus points in 28 of the team’s 34 games and really caught fire at the end of the season, averaging 26.3 points with 23 made triples (62.1%) over his last four regular season games.

Rogers made multiple triples in 27 games and scored at least 20 points in 10. He finished fifth in the AAC with an 82.8-percent mark from the free throw line (77-for-93), dished out 64 assists and swiped 35 steals.

He began his collegiate career at Cal Poly in 2019 where he played two seasons and finished as the team’s 2nd-leading scorer both times. In 49 games (25 starts), Rogers averaged 10.0 points.

He then transferred to Siena for the 2021-22 season, where he earned second-team All-MAAC honors with an average of 14.1 points per game.

TYRESE HUNTER

With one year of eligibility remaining, Hunter transfers to the Bluff City after playing the last two seasons for the Texas Longhorns. Before that, he spent one season at Iowa State in 2021-22, where he was named the Big 12 Freshman of the Year.

The 6-foot, 175-pound guard has been an ironman through three collegiate seasons, earning starts in all 106 games of his career while averaging more than 31 minutes per contest.

He has amassed 1,143 points (13.8 ppg), 403 assists (4.8 apg), 332 rebounds (4.0 rpg) and 146 steals (1.8 spg) and has reached double figures in scoring 58 times.

Hunter has an abundance of experience in the NCAA Tournament, posting a 6-3 mark in nine career March Madness games. He led the Cyclones to the Sweet 16 (2021-22) and Texas to the Elite Eight (2022-23) and Round of 32 (2023-24).

The Racine, Wisconsin native posted 10.7 points, 3.3 assists and 2.9 rebounds in 71 games as a Longhorn and is coming off career highs in field goal percentage (45.2%) and 3-point percentage (37.2%) in 2023-24.

Hunter scored a career high 30 points (9-13 FG, 9-9 FT), tied his season high with seven dimes and added three steals against Oklahoma in the regular season finale earlier this year to help land him Big 12 Player of the Week honors on March 11.

Hunter scored double figures in 18 contests for Texas last season, including four 20-point performances, and dished at least five assists 14 times.

In his lone season at Iowa State, Hunter not only was named the Big 12 Freshman of the Year but was also a finalist for both the Kyle Macy Award (top freshman in Division I) and Left Driesell Award (nation’s top defender). He was ranked as the No. 2 transfer in the country for the 2022 offseason by 247Sports and the No. 3 transfer by ESPN and CBS Sports.

Hunter started all 35 games for the Cyclones and led the team in assists (4.9 apg) and steals (71) and ranked second in scoring (11.0 ppg) and minutes (32.1 mpg). He ranked third in the Big 12 in both assists and steals (2.1) per game while becoming the first Cyclone in 15 years to record at least 70 steals in a season.

He set the ISU freshman season record for assists (172), steals and games started.

Hunter was key in helping Iowa State to a 22-13 mark and a trip to the Sweet 16 that season, just one year after the Cyclones finished 2-20 overall.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.