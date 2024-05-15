Memphis and Mississippi State to play on December 21st

MEMPHIS – If you are looking for an early Christmas present for that Tiger basketball fan on your list, how about a ticket to Memphis’ game with Mississippi State.

Both universities making official the news of a home and home between the two programs. A series set to start here at the FedExForum on December 21st. The last time Mississippi State played the Tigers, in Memphis, was 1983. As a matter of fact, these two teams have only met twice in the last 40 years.

Both in the postseason with Memphis winning both times. In the 2008 NCAA Tournament and back in 2021 when the U of M knocked off the Bulldogs in the NIT Tournament Finals.

The two teams will play at the Hump in Starkville next year.

