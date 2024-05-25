From Memphis to Mississippi State, D.J. Jeffries now sets his sights on the pros

OLIVE, BRANCH, Miss. — Five years have flown by for former Olive Branch star D.J. Jeffries, during that time he’s faced his fair share of peaks and valleys, both as a Tiger and a Bulldog.

” It’s been a gift and a curse you go through so many ups and downs in college and now you’re in a period of like you just don’t know and you’re just waiting to see,” said Jeffries.

Since he and the Bulldogs’ second consecutive trip to the NCAA Tournament run ended, Jeffries has remained in the gym, putting in the work and waiting to see where the ball will bounce next.

” I’ve just been working out each and every day, trying to find out ways to be better working on my shooting, my game and just trying to sharpen myself up so when I do get an opportunity I’ll be ready for it”.

Memphis fans remember D.J. being a significant piece in the Tigers’ number one overall recruiting class in 2019, which is why it was a surprise when he decided to enter the transfer portal following his sophomore season.

” Now that I’m older, I was younger then and I did a lot of things out of emotions,” said Jeffries.

” Being young, and not understanding, going from being where everything was about you to, being in a place where you have to fill in with everyone else, but my ego was never the problem. Penny taught me a lot and he and I have been working out since I’ve been back home so he’s been trying to help me through this process and I’m forever grateful for that too.”

After spending his first two seasons at Memphis, D.J. made one of the toughest decisions of his life, by heading to Starkville to become a Bulldog. A decision he feels ultimately made him a better player and person.

” Even though it might not have gone how I wanted it to go as far as my scoring. I developed into a defensive player and I was able to make plays and I was able to grow as a person, I went through a lot mentally like depression so just like fighting through things like that and just being able to have the strength to keep going and going and it just made me who I am today.”

So far He’s only worked out for one NBA team, it just so happened to be in a building he’s somewhat familiar with the Memphis Grizzlies.

” I ain’t gone lie I was nervous staying in the hotel I was tossing and turning because I didn’t know what to expect. I’d been in the Forum but I’d never been on the Grizzlies side of the Forum so it was a little different for me. I told (the Grizzlies) it was a bittersweet moment, because for like a day I felt like an NBA player. Once I went in there and did it was fine. It was a big relief now I know what to expect, you’ve got to go in there and be vocal, be in shape, and just go in there and do what you do but have fun that’s the main thing just have fun.”

