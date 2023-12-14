Memphis guard Davion Carter commits to Texas Tech football team

The Texas Tech football team has had a busy month working the NCAA transfer portal. On Thursday, the Red Raiders scored perhaps their biggest hit yet.

Offensive guard Davion Carter, who started 23 games the past two seasons for Memphis, announced he's committed to Texas Tech. Carter, listed by Memphis at 6-foot and 285 pounds, is No. 25 in Rivals' recruiting service rankings of the top players in the portal and fourth among offensive linemen.

Pro Football Focus has given him an overall grade of 81.5 this season, which is seventh among offensive guards in the FBS.

Kansas, Michigan State and Boston College also recruited Carter this month.

Memphis is averaging 452.5 yards and 39.7 points per game, figures that rank 19th and seventh, respectively, in the FBS. The Tigers are 9-3 and play Iowa State on Dec. 29 in the Liberty Bowl.

Carter went to high school in Pearl, Mississippi, and spent two years at Northwest Mississippi Community College before he transferred to Memphis. This season is his fourth in college football.

Carter's the ninth player from the transfer portal to pledge to the Red Raiders within the past week. On Wednesday, Tech picked up commitments from Toledo offensive guard Vinny Sciury, Florida wide receiver Caleb Douglas and University of Guelph (Ontario) defensive back Devynn Cromwell.

Tech is losing a lot in the interior offensive line after the season with guards Cole Spencer and Dennis Wilburn and center Rusty Staats completing their eligibility and guard Landon Peterson, an eight-game starter in 2022, also with his name in the portal.

Among players coming back, Jacoby Jackson, an eight-game starter at guard this season, is the only one with significant experience.

On Wednesday, Tech coach Joey McGuire said Caleb Rogers, who's started 41 consecutive games at tackle, will be moved inside next season. McGuire said he didn't know if Rogers would play center or guard.

Tech plays California at 8:15 p.m. Saturday in the Independence Stadium. After the Red Raiders' practice Thursday at Independence Stadium, Rogers said he expects to be at center next year, adding that guard would be fine with him, too.

Davion Carter

More: How Texas Tech football budgets Independence Bowl trip using $1.056 million from Big 12

More: Position switch coming for Texas Tech football lineman Caleb Rogers

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Memphis guard Davion Carter commits to Texas Tech football team