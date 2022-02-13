Memphis Grizzlies hold on vs Charlotte Hornets as Ja Morant tangles with cameraman

Arriving late to a Memphis Grizzlies game would not be a wise decision right now.

Whether you're watching on TV or inside of an arena, being punctual is a must.

The Grizzlies scored more than 30 points in the first quarter for the ninth consecutive game on Saturday at the Spectrum Center. The scoring output gave the Grizzlies a 21-point lead, but the Charlotte Hornets came buzzing back.

A 35-point lead was trimmed to four in the final two minutes, but the Grizzlies didn't let it get any closer, as they held on to defeat the Hornets 125-118.

The Grizzlies (40-18) have now outscored their last four opponents 152-85 in the first quarter. This was also their second straight win without trailing. The Grizzlies now lead the NBA with nine wire-to-wire wins.

All of the good work almost overshadowed when Grizzlies All-Star guard Ja Morant left the game after injuring his ankle. Morant appeared to twist his ankle when passing a cameraman with 2:13 left in the third quarter. He went to the locker room and checked back in with 8:47 left in the fourth.

This was the second time Morant has been injured after an incident with a cameraman near the court.

"We are already in communication with the league," Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said. "We've sent a clip in. That's dangerous. There's got to be a better awareness, a better enforcement of that. ... It's an unfortunate thing that doesn't happen often, but when it does, it raises your alarm to say, 'What are we doing here?' "

Charlotte (29-29) was held to 15% shooting in the first quarter, but Terry Rozier and LaMelo Ball took over in the fourth. Rozier had 35 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists while Ball finished with 25 points.

Morant and Desmond Bane led the Grizzlies with 26 and 25 points, respectively. The Grizzlies shot 49%and had 11 steals, led by Bane's four. Memphis finished with a 25-18 advantage in points off turnovers.

The Grizzlies have now won five consecutive games and eight of their last nine.

Here are some observations from the game:

Sharing the basketball

The Hornets and Grizzlies have lots of similarities in style of play. Not only are they both led by two of the game's most dynamic point guards, but they are near the top of the NBA in fastbreak points and assists.

The Grizzlies are undefeated when they have 28 or more assists in a game. Saturday's total of 31 made them 19-0. Morant and Kyle Anderson led the Grizzlies with six assists.

Steven Adams controls boards

Steven Adams is becoming more than just a guy who does the dirty work. He destroyed the Hornets on the boards and finished with 15 points, 11 rebounds. Seven of those rebounds were offensive. It was his second straight double-double and 10th overall.

It wasn't just the gaudy rebounding numbers. Adams added four assists and three blocks. Adams fouled out with 7:27 remaining in the fourth quarter. The Grizzlies were up 105-88. He finished a team-high +19 in 16 minutes.

Jaren Jackson Jr. recorded his sixth double-double of the season with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Three of his double-doubles have come this month.

Missing the freebies

The Hornets didn't go away easily, but the Grizzlies did them favors on free throws. Memphis shot 20-for-33. Free throw issues aren't a new thing. In the Grizzlies only lost in their last nine games, they shot 68% on free throws. The Grizzlies are 27th in the NBA in free-throw percentage.

Bane made all seven of his free throws, but every other Grizzlies starter missed multiple foul shots.

"We missed way too many free throws," Jenkins said. "... I think there was a stretch there we went like 1-for-10. We had pivotal points to point on the board there."

What's next?

The Grizzlies have two more games before the All-Star break. They'll head to New Orleans to face the Pelicans on Tuesday (7 p.m. Bally Sports Southeast).

