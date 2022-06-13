Grizzlies, Taylor Jenkins reach multi-year contract extension

The Memphis Grizzlies are sticking with Taylor Jenkins for the long term.

Jenkins and the Grizzlies agreed to a new multi-year contract extension on Monday, the franchise announced.

“Taylor has done an outstanding job leading our team and this extension is well-deserved,” Grizzlies general manager Zachary Kleiman said in a statement. “The year-over-year progress under Taylor speaks for itself, but his growth-oriented, selfless and competitive approach has been a driving force in the establishment of sustainable culture. We have full confidence that Taylor will steer us to Memphis’ first championship.”

A well-deserved contract extension for Coach Taylor Jenkins. — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) June 13, 2022

Terms of the deal were not made public.

Jenkins just finished his third season with the Grizzlies, which marked his first head coaching job in the league after stints working as an assistant for both the Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks. Jenkins and the Grizzlies went 56-26 last season and earned the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference in their second-consecutive postseason appearance. They were knocked out in the second round by the Golden State Warriors last month.

Jenkins also finished second in the Coach of the Year race this season behind Phoenix’s Monty Williams.

Jenkins is one of several key pieces that Memphis is locking down in an attempt to win the franchise’s first championship. Kleiman, who was the league’s Execcutive of the Year, reached an extension last year, and Jaren Jackson Jr. reached a four-year, $105 million extension in October. Star Ja Morant is set for his rookie max extension next month, too.