Grizzlies' Steven Adams carries Tony Bradley away from Ja Morant after altercation

Steven Adams went all out to protect his point guard on Monday afternoon.

Adams, late in the Memphis Grizzlies’ 119-106 win over the Chicago Bulls at FedExForum, actually picked up Bulls center Tony Bradley and carried him away from Ja Morant after the two got into an altercation.

Though Adams is a large man himself, he seemed to have zero issue whatsoever carrying the 6-foot-10, 248-pound Bradley.

Steven Adams carried Tony Bradley like a sack of potatoes 😂



(via @ActionNetworkHQ)pic.twitter.com/uosn5lPbp6 — Yahoo Sports NBA (@YahooSportsNBA) January 17, 2022

watched this at least a hundred times now and the best part was the two seconds the refs were looking at each other trying to figure out which of them was going to attempt to stop Steven Adams from carrying Tony into the Pacific Ocean if he wanted to. pic.twitter.com/DmagmDRXC8 — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) January 17, 2022

Bradley was given a flagrant foul on the play, as he appeared to trip up Morant as he drove through the lane — which led to the two getting tied up in a brief shoving match. Both Morant and Bradley were then assessed technical fouls.

Morant finished the game with 25 points and four rebounds while leading the Grizzlies to their 12th win in 13 games. They led nearly the entire way, and opened the second quarter on a huge 19-3 run before cruising to the 13-point win.

Desmond Bane also dropped 25 points for Memphis while shooting 10-of-17 from the field. Adams finished with two points and 10 rebounds.

DeMar DeRozan led the Bulls with 24 points, and Coby White dropped 16 points with six rebounds and five assists. Chicago has now lost four straight.