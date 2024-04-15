A Memphis Grizzlies season that led to nothing must eventually mean something | Giannotto

Jaren Jackson Jr. came out first for the last game, before the other 12 players the Memphis Grizzlies had listed on their injury report Sunday. The longest-tenured member of the franchise once again had been tapped to speak on its behalf on fan appreciation day at FedExForum.

So Jackson grabbed an in-house microphone, strode toward center court alone before the regular-season finale and and began to say goodbye almost as soon as he said hello and thank you. His message, a 30-second stream of consciousness, was as revealing as anything that took place during the Grizzlies’ ensuing 126-111 loss to the Denver Nuggets.

“I just want to thank you for all your support all season — at home, on the road, through everything. I know it’s been crazy,” Jackson said. “I just want to thank you guys for everything, and next season, we’re going to turn it up.”

“Have a fun night,” he continued over cheers. “Drive safe, drive sober. Yeah, that’s all I got.”

That’s probably for the best. It’s unclear how much more even the most ardent of Grizzlies fans could have taken.

But at least this season that alternated between brutal and bizarre is finally over.

At least we can all officially consider the possibilities next season holds instead of pondering whether to watch another game involving an unrecognizable version of the Grizzlies.

At least we can all move on from a season that began with Ja Morant suspended, sputtered horrendously while he was gone, peaked ever-so-briefly when he returned for nine games, then wheezed to the finish line setting all sorts of injury-induced records no team wants to set.

One completely forgettable season is enough. Now, all the Grizzlies need to do is make sure anything resembling this never happens again. Because they put everybody through a lot, especially the people who showed up until the bitter end at FedExForum.

Memphis went just 9-32 at home this season, easily the worst mark in franchise history. This team actually had a better winning percentage at FedExForum after Morant, Desmond Bane and Marcus Smart went down with injuries in successive games in January than before that chain of events essentially ended the competitive portion of the season.

Chalk it up as yet another baffling development, one that deprived us of so much joy that made this group's rise so irresistible. The Grizzlies played Sunday with just one player who appeared in the season opener in October, and just two players who were even in the organization as of February.

“All I can think of you can’t print,” season ticket holder Curtis Brown said when asked to assess what it was like to be in the building to watch an NBA-record number of Grizzlies players (33) and starting lineups (51). “But can’t wait for next year.”

Memphis Grizzlies forward GG Jackson (45) drives to the basket as Denver Nuggets forward Zeke Nnaji (22) defends during the second half at FedExForum on April 14, 2024.

That was the fascinating dichotomy to this final game, and really this entire final stretch. The Grizzlies expect to be back among the Western Conference contenders just as soon as next season begins. Just as soon as Morant, Bane, Jackson and Smart can play together for more than nine games. Just as soon as they could play out the string this season.

The successful late-season return of Brandon Clarke from an Achilles injury, and the emergence of GG Jackson II and Vince Williams Jr., only add to the hope that this gap year will be remembered for who it produced rather than the lack of wins produced from it. But only time can make that all come true. A long season now leads to a longer wait this offseason, and a 2024-25 season that will feel as urgent as any in franchise history.

“Definitely woke up with just kind of a weird feeling,” is how Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins summed up the sensation.

The Nuggets used their entire championship core Sunday, with the top three spots in the Western Conference playoff race still up for grabs heading into the last day of the NBA’s regular season. Nikola Jokic was even pleading for fouls from the officials early on.

The score got lopsided after halftime, though, and only the Grizzlies’ player who made the most of these meaningless games could redeem the moment.

GG Jackson wound up setting a franchise rookie-record with 44 points Sunday, capping a season that began in the G League with muted expectations and ended with him leading the team in scoring on most nights.

“We wanted to come out and try to get the win, but like Denzel Washington said, ‘I’m leaving here with something,’ ” Jackson declared.

It's a message that should resonate.

A season that mostly led to nothing will hopefully one day mean something for these Grizzlies.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: How to find meaning in a horrible Memphis Grizzlies season