Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live updates from Game 4 of NBA playoffs

LOS ANGELES — The Memphis Grizzlies haven't scored a road win against the Los Angeles Lakers this season, but Monday's meeting has the highest stakes yet. A pivotal Game 4 could either lead to Memphis reclaiming homecourt advantage or needing to win three games in a row to save their season.

The Lakers have built a 2-1 lead in their 2023 NBA playoff series behind the domination of Anthony Davis. In the two Lakers wins, Davis is averaging 26.5 points and 14.5 rebounds. He finished with 13 points and nine rebounds when the Grizzlies won Game 2.

Ja Morant (hand injury) returned for Game 3 and finished with 45 points and 13 assists. It was an encouraging performance, but he was the only Grizzlies players that performed well on Saturday.

Five players off the Memphis bench combined for 12 points in Saturday's loss. In particular, Tyus Jones and Luke Kennard have been instant offense off the bench, but the duo combined for four points and missed all six of their total 3-point attempts.

Through three games, both teams have shown why they have two of the NBA's best defenses. Rebounding the ball and scoring transition points are big focal points on both sides, and the key to that success is getting defensive stops.

Follow along for live score updates.

PREDICTIONS: Memphis Grizzlies vs. LA Lakers Game 4 predictions: Ja Morant is back, and the series will be tied

ROUNDTABLE QUESTIONS: Are the Memphis Grizzlies better off without Dillon Brooks in Lakers series and beyond?

GIANNOTTO: A walk with Ja Morant reveals challenges Grizzlies created in Lakers series | Giannotto

Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live 2023 NBA playoff updates from Game 4

Third quarter

7:32 left: Morant lays the ball in but is in considerable pain as he lands on his bad hand. Game tied at 66. Morant has 11 points and 3 assists. Bane up to 17 points.

9:00 left: Both teams getting good looks to start the half.

Second quarter

Halftime: Huge run by the Grizzlies, punctuated by a Desmond Bane 3 with a few seconds left. 14-1 run. Lakers 54, Grizzlies 52.

Story continues

Grizzlies finally made a few shots at the end of the half, and the starting five is the best defensive lineup they can put out there. Something to remember when it's best on best in the fourth quarter.

🔥 DESMOND BANE 🔥



13-1 run to end the first half! pic.twitter.com/1GLM4n1jxV — Bally Sports: Grizzlies (@GrizzOnBally) April 25, 2023

1:05 left: Grizzlies on a 11-1 run to cut the Lakers lead to 54-49. Third foul for Austin Reaves.

2:39 left: JJJ and-1. Back-to-back possessions with offensive rebounds and putbacks for the Grizzlies. Lakers lead is 53-43.

Board. Bucket. Foul.



And-1 for Trip cuts the lead to 10. pic.twitter.com/IXRomqTAy6 — Bally Sports: Grizzlies (@GrizzOnBally) April 25, 2023

4:16 left: Grizzlies shooting 31%. Lakers 53, Grizzlies 38.

6:15 left: David Roddy 3 is good. He's got a team-high 9 points.

6:32 left: Troy Brown isolates Morant and drives through him for a layup. Not a good half for the Grizzlies, who are approaching the halftime margin from Game 3. Lakers 44, Grizzlies 30.

Here comes another challenge, this from Lakers coach Darvin Ham on an Anthony Davis foul call. Challenge is successful.

6:56 left: Taylor Jenkins challenging an out-of-bounds call, if only to use a timeout to settle down the Grizzlies. The last few minutes have included two LeBron blocks, a Davis block, a Dillon Brooks airball and badly missed 3-pointers from Bane and Morant.

After a lengthy review, the challenge is unsuccessful.

7:29 left: LeBron made baskets sandwich a LeBron block. Meanwhile, Memphis' offense continues to struggle.

8:39 left: Anthony Davis is holding his hip on the floor. He's back up, but looks to be in pain.

8:59 left: Grizzlies offense stagnant without Morant, and Taylor Jenkins calls timeout with the Lakers up 38-29.

10:32 left: David Roddy and-1 with LeBron called for the foul.

First quarter

End of the quarter: Lakers finish the quarter on a 9-2 run to take a 29-23 lead, punctuated by a LeBron 3.

1:43 left: First points from LeBron James come from the free throw line. Lakers 24, Grizzlies 21.

2:49 left: Grizzlies get early 3s from Roddy and Kennard off the bench. They'll need that to balance out the Lakers bench, which has been their strength.

4:28 left: Anthony Davis earns his second foul but will stay in the game.

6:02 left: Ja Morant 3-pointer good! Grizzlies back in front by 1.

10:12 left: Dillon Brooks with a basket, and the Grizzlies lead 6-0 early. Much better start.

Pregame: Starting five remains the same for the Grizzlies

The starting lineup remains unchanged for the Grizzlies, with Ja Morant healthy alongside Dillon Brooks, Desmond Bane, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Xavier Tillman.

Morant will need some help tonight that he didn't receive in Game 3 during his 45-point performance, especially from Jackson and Brooks on the offensive end.

The game begins soon on TNT, just after the top of the hour from LA.

A Twitter List by DamichaelC

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Los Angeles Lakers Game 4: NBA playoff updates