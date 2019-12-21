With his best Vince Carter impression, Ja Morant nearly threw down crazy dunk over Kevin Love

Ja Morant nearly ended Kevin Love just minutes into their matchup on Friday night Quicken Loans Arena.

Thankfully for the 12-year veteran, though, Morant’s dunk was just off the mark.

Morant, midway through the first quarter of the Memphis Grizzlies game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, snagged a loose ball and made a move straight to the rim. Once he was a single step inside the free throw line, Morant took off — nearly flying completely over Love while attempting to throw down what would have been a strong contender for the best dunk of the year.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Unfortunately, Morant couldn’t quite throw it down.

The near-dunk is yet another example of Morant’s potential in the league, one that caused the Grizzlies to pick him up with the second overall pick in the NBA draft in June. The former Murray State star has averaged a team-high 18.9 points and 6.5 assists so far this season, too, an extremely impressive start on a struggling Grizzlies team.

In the end, though, Love didn’t seem to mind.

Ja almost ended my professional career with this dunk...that kid is something special 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 https://t.co/5SxCItAMba — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) December 21, 2019

The Cavaliers rallied back from a 12-point hole in the fourth quarter to beat the Grizzlies 114-107. Jordan Clarkson led Cleveland with 33 points off the bench while shooting 12-of-17 from the field. Love added 21 points and 13 rebounds.

Jaren Jackson led the Grizzlies with 24 points, and Dillon Brooks added 16 while shooting 4-of-9 from the 3-point line. Morant finished with eight points and 11 assists.

Ja Morant was just inches away from throwing down a dunk that would’ve been a strong contender for the best of the season. (AP/Brandon Dill)

More from Yahoo Sports: